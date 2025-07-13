$3M Bryce Underwood Engages in High-Profile NIL Campaign Ahead of Michigan’s Preseason Camp

College football recruiting is a wild ride, and Bryce Underwood‘s saga proves it. The No. 1 recruit in the country had programs scrambling, with Sherrone Moore and Michigan making a bold move to flip him from Brian Kelly’s LSU squad. Rumor had it the Wolverines rolled out a jaw-dropping $10 million NIL package to seal the deal. And it didn’t stop there. Just days after committing to Michigan in November, he signed his first on-card autographs with Leaf Trading Cards. Fans were quick to grab $1,900 signed cards and $50 jersey tees on preorder. So, the kid’s not just a QB, he’s a brand already.

Well, Bryce Underwood’s NIL journey took a major leap with a headline-grabbing partnership from Feldman Chevrolet of Highland. As part of the deal, the Michigan commit drove off in a brand-new 2025 Chevy Tahoe RST, valued at nearly $70,000. But the spotlight didn’t shine on him alone; his parents were also part of the package. His father received a Silverado High Country, while his mother was gifted a new Chevy as well. The entire moment, captured in a Feldman Chevrolet IG post, reflects the growing trend of NIL benefits reaching beyond the athlete. At just 17, Underwood isn’t just securing offers; he’s building a brand and redefining what it means to be a top recruit.

Bryce Underwood is already making noise off the field, and now he’s bringing some company with him. On July 12, the Michigan commit dropped a video on his Instagram story showing DJ Lagway behind the wheel of a sleek blue Chevy, shot at Feldman Chevrolet of Highland. The post set off a wave of speculation. While it’s clearly part of a high-profile NIL campaign, it also hints at something bigger: DJ Lagway might be following in Underwood’s footsteps with his own Feldman Chevrolet deal. As Michigan’s preseason camp approaches, the NIL spotlight is only getting brighter, and these two QB stars are driving the momentum.

via Imago Dj Lagway

Remember, after Bryce Underwood’s headline-making deal with Leaf Trading Cards, Lagway joined the party. On April 4, Leaf took to Twitter to announce, “Please join us in welcoming DJ Lagway to the Leaf family—now an exclusive autograph signer! Big things coming 👀🏈.” The trading card giant has had eyes on the Florida freshman for a while, and for good reason. Lagway, a five-star plus prospect and the top QB in the 2024 class, was crowned Gatorade National Player of the Year. Now, Lagway’s brand is heating up fast, and the NIL spotlight keeps getting brighter. But the interesting part?

Underwood used part of his earnings to buy a car for his high school mentor, saying, “Honestly, I feel like that’s God’s blessing; he put me on this earth to give back to the people that I love.” So, as Bryce Underwood’s NIL value continues to soar, analysts are now predicting that the “Samurai Sword” QB could be the X-factor that turns Michigan into 2025’s biggest sleeper. With elite talent and rising star power, Underwood might just slice through expectations and change the entire CFP picture.

Bryce Underwood’s 2025 performance could be a game-changer

CFB analyst J.D. PicKell is all in on Michigan as a top sleeper pick for 2025, and it’s all because of one name: Bryce Underwood. After the Wolverines’ offensive struggles in 2024, PicKell believes the freshman phenom could flip the script. In his breakdown, he delivered a bold metaphor that fired up fans everywhere: “They took the pocket knife,” he said during his sleeper team breakdown. “And I don’t know what pawn shop you went to to make this happen, but you exchanged it for a samurai sword.” PicKell didn’t stop there. “You got Bryce Underwood now playing quarterback for you, who I said this and I’ll say it again, could be the most physically gifted quarterback they’ve ever had in Ann Arbor. Full stop,” he said.

Michigan may have stunned the nation by taking down both OSU and Bama in 2024, but their air attack told a different story. Analysts rank it 130th nationally with just 129.1 passing YPG. The Wolverines leaned on a punishing run game and elite defense to get it done. Now, with Bryce Underwood stepping in, the script could flip fast. The 6’4”, 208-pound No. 1 overall recruit(2025 class) brings elite tools and a winning pedigree — a 50-4 high school record and two state titles. So, the arm Michigan lacked might have finally arrived.

And J.D. PicKell laid out a clear path for Michigan’s sleeper run in 2025, stating, “If they split the games at Oklahoma and Nebraska… beat USC… you’re 5-1 with Washington and Ohio State as the biggest tests left.” With Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall powering the backfield and Wink Martindale’s defense ready to bring the heat, the foundation is solid. Add Bryce Underwood to the mix, Michigan suddenly looks like a true dark horse.