3 Months After Breakup, Deion Sanders Jr’s Ex-Girlfriend Brittany Drops Head-Turning Update

Deion Sanders Jr. is a busy man. When you look at college football programs that have a deep, impactful presence on social media, Colorado is always near the top. Bucky tossed himself into its workload after forgoing the NFL post his college career. He’s making a difference with his work but has suffered on the personal front. Romance has proved to be an unsuccessful avenue for the influencer, who split with his girlfriend a few months ago. But based on the latest update, it seems like the two have not wandered away from each other. Is the duo working on rekindling their bond?

The eldest Sanders has not had it easy in life, compared to the stardom of his younger brothers, Shilo and Shedeur. He charted his own course after his collegiate career at SMU and got to work on Well Off Media. That channel is a huge reason why Coach Prime is able to exist as a brand on social media and also why the Colorado program enjoys so much popularity. However, it took a toll on his long relationship with ex Brittany Faye, who was with Bucky during his fashion and music years. Faye and Sanders called it quits in February this year.

But it’s not easy to just forget a relationship that spans so many years. By the looks of it, they are still very much present in each other’s lives. Faye uploaded a story on Instagram that showed Bucky engrossed in what he does best: content. She also wrote, “Always working ❤️@deionsandersjr.” What we know for sure is that there’s no bad blood between the two. But is it possible that the duo is giving their long-standing relationship one more shot? The two shared a very deep and emotional bond, so who knows, maybe feelings are still lingering.

The news of their split was announced by Faye in a simple story on her Instagram as well. It came pretty much out of the blue and shocked fans. “I am no longer with @deionsandersjr! No hard feelings, wish him the best! Just stop sending me stuff about him. Thanks.”

Neither she nor Bucky gave more details about the breakup, but it must’ve been heartbreaking for the couple to part ways after so many years. In the past, the eldest Sanders made a passionate admission about Faye, and the sacrifices she made to keep him afloat.

Faye supported Deion Sanders Jr. during bad times

Brittany Faye was in Bucky’s life long before the conception and success of Well Off Media. He decided to give the entertainment industry a shot, but it wasn’t an easy road. He told Well Off Forever about a difficult time in his life, and how Faye was the one who stepped up bravely. “That’s why I love Brittany so much,” he said. “She paid my rent. She would send me money. I didn’t have $15 in my account bro to pay for Sonic bro.” He explained further how she went beyond her capacity to help her former beau.

“So Brittany showed love, and that’s why I was like, ‘Brittany, you just met me a month or two months ago, and you’re already helping pay my rent. You’re helping me do this.’ And I ain’t ever tell people these problems at the time but I felt so comfortable with Brittany, she would see what I’m going through and then she would help. She worked at AT&T. And I was like, ‘Damn! That’s love and I ain’t never had that before.”

Until the end, things seemed to be pretty good. The two wished each other a happy birthday with some loved-up messages too, leading up to the split. With these two back in each other’s presence, the pair might be working on patching up and getting back on track with each other. Bucky doesn’t have much free time on his hands, as he often jumps into the fires surrounding brothers Shedeur and Shilo to save them from criticism. Even then, are Deion Sanders Jr. and Faye willing to start afresh?