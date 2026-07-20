3937-YD SEC Quarterback Subtly Jabs at Own Team for Not Supporting Heisman Push When He Needed It

Ole Miss is preparing for life after Lane Kiffin in 2026, and one way the program has done that is by launching a Heisman campaign for two of its best players. Nothing of the sort happened in Mississippi in 2025, despite quarterback Trinidad Chambliss receiving a nomination. And while a re-season campaign has been launched this year, Trinidad Chambliss feels a similar thing could have been done last year.

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“I feel like Ole Miss (starting) the Heisman campaign is just sweet. I feel like last year we could’ve done that a little bit,” Chambliss told Ole Miss on SI in an exclusive interview. “But it’s all good. It’s awesome. The signs, stickers and pins and everything. I love to see it.”

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Chambliss did not make the Rebels team as a starter. Kiffin brought him in as a backup to quarterback Austin Simmons, who started the 2025 season throwing for 341 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury in the next game and lost his place to Chambliss, eventually transferring to the Missouri Tigers after the season. Chambliss took the opportunity and imposed his status as the superstar he has become today.

Before coming to Ole Miss, the quarterback spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Ferris State, a Division II program. His final season there saw him throw for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns and rush for 1,019 yards and 25 touchdowns, culminating in a national championship win. He was the recipient of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year and a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy.

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However, the Chambliss that we know today and recognize as one of the best QBs in college football came to the fore during the second half of the 2025 season. Overall, the QB threw for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns, and also rushed for 527 yards and 8 touchdowns. But he faced his real test during the playoffs after Lane Kiffin left the Rebels for LSU.

Ole Miss didn’t have any difficulty getting past Tulane in the first round of the playoffs. However, in their next game, they were heavy underdogs against SEC Champions Georgia. That’s when Chambliss delivered. The QB threw for 362 passing yards and two touchdowns in a performance that included some plays that took the entire college football world by surprise. Even against Miami in the semifinal, Chambliss almost did the unthinkable.

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However, when it came to the Heisman, Fernando Mendoza and Julian Sayin had all the momentum going for them before the playoffs even started. Just like Ole Miss is doing it for the upcoming season, Indiana fully backed its QB’s campaign. The Big Ten Championship game became the decider, and when Mendoza delivered on that stage, it became certain that he’d bag the Heisman.

For the 2026 season, Notre Dame’s CJ Carr and Texas’s Arch Manning are early favorites for the award. However, no one predicted either Travis Hunter or Fernando Mendoza to be eventual winners in the last two years. So, Chambliss winning it will hardly be a surprise.

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Chambliss’ deal with Nike

Alongside the Heisman campaign, Chambliss and his teammate Kewan Lacy had their NIL deals with Nike announced on July 16. The deal comes as a testament to Chambliss’ superstar status and marketability among college football fans.

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“That was like a dream come true, signing with Nike,” Chambliss told Ole Miss on SI of the new partnership. “My family was always wearing Nike growing up. That was sweet. Relationship with their team, I just felt comfortable signing with them. Honestly, I wear Nikes all the time, so it made sense.

His father, Trent Chambliss, also expressed his appreciation for the feat. The weeks leading to the 2026 season are looking good for Chambliss, and all that is left for the quarterback is to embody these positive vibes in his performances in 2026.