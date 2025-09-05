Three No.1 Recruits Now Trending Toward Brent Venables’ Oklahoma as Michigan Test Comes With Big Price

Norman’s Memorial Stadium is primed for chaos Saturday night. Oklahoma, ranked No. 18, welcomes No. 15 Michigan in a striped-out cauldron that could end up deciding more than just a September scoreboard. Because there’s early playoff implications and bragging rights between the two blueblood programs. But there’s another bigger storyline, especially for Brent Venables and the Sooners. It’s the recruiting war that’s quietly about to explode under the lights. And the names in the fray are three No. 1 recruits in the nation.

Brent Venables wants to plant the OU flag in the living rooms of the nation’s best prospects. So, the upcoming Week 2 game could be a decision maker for some of the No. 1 recruits. Saturday marks a pivotal visit with more than 75 recruits in attendance. If they can show the nation the Sooners are back, “it’s really going to give them momentum with some of these key recruiting battles in 2027, the likes of Kennedy Brown,” Steve Wiltfong said in a new episode on Wiltfong Whiparound presented by Rivals on September 4. 5-star Kennedy Brown, the 6-4, 280-pound OT from Texas is Rivals’ No. 1 overall player in the 2027 class. OU offered him back in May, and he’s already considered a natural fit for the Sooners’ recruiting wheelhouse. But he isn’t the only blue-chip OU could flip with momentum on Saturday.

Steve Wiltfong dropped another name. “Number one ranked corner Joshua Dobson coming in from South Carolina,” he said. “He wants to see what Oklahoma’s all about this weekend.” At 6-1, 180, Joshua Dobson is a lockdown defender with track-star speed: 10.85 in the 100, 48.86 in the 400. Clemson wants him. LSU has already rolled out the carpet. But he chose this weekend in Norman to see what Oklahoma has to offer. Put on a show against Michigan’s new QB, and Brent Venables could turn a casual visit into a serious recruitment. And then, there’s the defensive lineman who looks like a Sooners prototype.

“Jaylen Brewster’s the number one defensive lineman in America,” Steve Wiltfong said. “That’s another tailor made recruitment for the Sooners in my opinion to be a finalist.” Out of Cedar Hill, Texas, Jaylen Brewster is already a nightmare for opposing offenses at 6-3, 300 pounds. Ranked as the top defensive lineman in his class, he tallied four sacks and seven tackles for loss as just a sophomore. Brent Venables and staff have hosted him multiple times, and Saturday could be the trip that seals Oklahoma’s place as a finalist. One more family name looms large in this recruiting storm. “Cooper Witten, they were the first program to offer him. He loves Brent Venables.” Steve Wiltfong added.

When your dad is Jason Witten, 11-time Pro Bowler, your football IQ is built into your DNA. Cooper Witten, the No. 1 linebacker in the 2027 class, is on campus again this weekend after unofficially visiting last fall. At Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas, he racked up five interceptions last year, two returned for touchdowns and flashed skills on both sides of the football. Which makes Saturday more than just a game as it’s an audition for the future.

Can Brent Venables and co. make a statement against Michigan?

Oklahoma is favored by 5.5 points, but this game feels like a coin toss. The Wolverines are rolling out freshman phenom Bryce Underwood at QB. He finished 21-of-31 for 251 yards in his debut. He’s paired with Alabama transfer Justice Haynes, who gashed New Mexico for 159 yards and three scores. That’s a one-two punch that can torch anyone. OU counters with John Mateer, who shattered a school debut record with 392 passing yards last week. He’s got chemistry with Keontez Lewis (119 yards, two TDs), and now gets reinforcements up front with linemen Michael Fasusi and Derek Simmons returning. Add in Cal transfer Jaydn Ott expected for a bigger workload, and the Sooners’ offense has the firepower to match Michigan stride for stride.

But here’s where it gets costly. If OU loses in front of those recruits, Michigan walks away with more than just a road win. They steal spotlight, momentum, and recruiting juice right out of Norman. Brent Venables knows this game doubles as a four-quarter commercial. Win, and OU positions itself as a playoff dark horse while planting seeds with Kennedy Brown, Joshua Dobson, Jaylen Brewster, and Cooper Witten. Lose, and the Wolverines may have more than just a victory to brag about.

That’s the price of September football in the NIL era. Every snap echoes into February signing days. And Saturday night in Norman, those echoes could shape Brent Venables and Oklahoma’s future.