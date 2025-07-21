Three Offensive Players to Watch for Tennessee Football in 2025

When it comes to the top 2025 college football offenses to watch for, Tennessee is in the thick of it. After all, Josh Heupel and Co. are hitting the reset button this season. New QB, new backfield, and a whole lot of questions. The Vols went 10-3 last year and tasted the playoff spotlight. But now, the roster’s quite different. Nico Iamaleava packed his bags for UCLA, Dylan Sampson’s chasing Sundays with the Cleveland Browns, and the top three receivers are history. Still, it’s far from a rebuild. And here are three names on Tennessee’s offense that you might want to keep a tab on before kickoff on August 30.

Three Tennessee Offensive Players to Watch in 2025

QB Joey Aguilar

Joey Aguilar is no stranger to change. From Appalachian State to UCLA to now Rocky Top, his passport is stamped with college logos. But he didn’t come to Knoxville to fill in. Winning is on his mind, and he’s got the experience to execute his plans. In his two seasons with the Mountaineers, he started 24 games for 3,002 yards and 23 TDs. He brings the type of battle scars that can’t be taught in spring practice.

“It’s all rat poison,” Joey Aguilar said of the outside noise. “When you get stuck in that stuff, you try to prove other people wrong. But the only thing that matters is the people in this building and this program. And we go out there and play for each other.” That’s how an expected QB1 talks. Yeah, he’s still in competition with redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger and freshman George MacIntyre come July 30 fall camp.

RB DeSean Bishop

Next up is RB DeSean Bishop. He’s been biding his time behind NFL-bound Dylan Sampson, and now the redshirt sophomore is ready to make his mark in Knoxville. At 5’10, 208 pounds, he’s a slippery mix of vision and speed, averaging 6.1 yards per carry and 45.5 yards per game in 10 games last year. His longest rushing is 53 yards. His 120-yard and 2-TD explosion against Kent State is just a preview.

DeSean Bishop racked up 455 yards on 74 carries in limited reps. We can only imagine what he’ll do as RB1. He won’t be alone, either. Tennessee’s backfield is deep with Peyton Lewis and Duke transfer Star Thomas rounding out what could be one of the most balanced RB trios in the SEC.

TE Miles Kitselman

And finally, the not-so-secret weapon. TE Miles Kitselman. He’s like a team leader and culture carrier. The fifth-year senior is the kind of dude every locker room needs. He may have only caught four touchdowns last season, but he blocks like a pulling guard and leads like a captain. “As a ball player, it’s always the next snap,” he said. “And I think you can carry that on into life.” Well, the past is in the past, and looking forward has always been his motto.

Miles Kitselman’s 71.4 run-blocking grade is nothing to scoff at, and with the WR corps essentially rebuilt from scratch, don’t be surprised if he becomes the safety blanket in short-yardage situations. Also, don’t be surprised if he’s the guy rallying the troops before kickoff. The man oozes leadership. Even Josh Heupel sang his praises at SEC Media Days, saying, “I think it starts with him, with his competitive makeup of who he is every single day as he walks into the building.”

Tennessee’s offense might look unfamiliar, but there’s still plenty of bite in the bark. If Joey Aguilar finds his rhythm, DeSean Bishop keeps breaking off chunk plays, and Miles Kitselman anchors the attack, the Vols could once again be riding on double digits.