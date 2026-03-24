3 Ohio State Draft Prospects Land Mega Endorsement Deal With Adidas Featuring Fernando Mendoza

Last summer, Ohio State’s locker room got a quiet preview of what was coming. Jeremiah Smith inked his NIL deal with Adidas and slipped into the Three Stripes. Fast forward to March 2026, the brand unveiled its 2026 rookie class with Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza sitting right in the middle of it. But the good news for Buckeye fans is that three of their most dangerous draft prospects made it to the list.

LB Arvell Reese, safety Caleb Downs, and WR Carnell Tate are among the 14 new signees by Adidas. Fresh off leading Indiana to its first national title, Fernando Mendoza headlines the group as Mel Kiper Jr.’s No. 1 overall prospect. But he’s not alone at the top.

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Reese, Downs, and Tate aren’t just projected top picks, as their prime-time dominance in Columbus made them highly marketable centerpieces. Securing this trio before draft night guarantees Adidas massive visibility the second their names are called in Pittsburgh.

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Let’s start with Arvell Reese. Heserved two years as a backup, and only one year as a starter, which was enough for him to be projected as a top-3 pick. The 6’4, 243-pounder also earned All-American honors and the Linebacker of the Year honor, which made his breakout season look even bigger in the eyes of the scouts. His sole season production is 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 10 TFLs. Fox analyst Joel Klatt even described him as “a longer, more physical Micah Parsons.”

Downs came to Ohio State after an All-American season at Alabama, where he was seen as one of the biggest names in the transfer portal. So when the Buckeyes got him, they were not just adding a top safety, as Adidas was also getting a player who already had national value.

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Caleb Downs was already a known name after a big freshman season at Alabama, and when he transferred to Ohio State in 2024, he only added more value to his draft stock. After joining Ryan Day’s team, he’s leaving with 150 tackles after playing deep safety, box defender, and slot matchup. Some projections even have him going No. 2 overall, potentially tying the highest draft slot ever for a safety.

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And then there’s Carnell Tate. The 6’3 WR averaged 17.2 yards per catch last season. Tate gave Ohio State strong production last season, too, with 51 catches for 875 yards and 9 touchdowns, which is why he is getting first-round talk in some mock drafts.

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Some projections are even putting him as high as the top-10. One team with interest is the New Orleans Saints. Still, the Indiana QB is the story of this class. From NIL partner to national champion to projected No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza’s journey with Adidas is a long-term investment finally paying off.

Landing an apparel deal of this magnitude before stepping onto an NFL field proves that Adidas views these Ohio State players as instant face-of-the-franchise material. It puts them in the same elite marketing tier as Mendoza right out of the gate.

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“Adidas has been part of my story since I got to Indiana,” he said. “So, getting to continue that into the next chapter feels right. Coming to Portland with this class and seeing what the brand is building – the innovation, the investment, the people – it reinforced that this is where I want to be. I can’t wait to get to work.”

His words carry weight because Adidas is building continuity from college to the league.

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Adidas signs one of the best classes

Adidas’ vision of excellence was on full display in Portland, where it hosted its first-ever Football Pro Day. All 14 signees participated in it. They also had firsthand experience regarding how the partnership would proceed. US Sports & Creation Center Portland GM Aaron Seabron said the goal is to support these players as they join the NFL.

“Our focus is on giving them access to the innovation, product, and platform that help them succeed at the highest level,” he said. “Bringing them to Portland to experience our Innovation Lab and meet the teams behind our performance products is an important step in building those relationships from day one.”

Last year’s class included Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter. This year’s group might be even deeper as it features six national championship players, three from Ohio State and three from Indiana, including CB D’Angelo Ponds and WR Elijah Sarratt. Adidas has previously signed NFL greats like Patrick Mahomes, Micah Parsons, and Garrett Wilson, and their latest move is setting the pace.

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Now what’s left to see is what draft night on April 23 in Pittsburgh will bring. How many of these names will come off the board early and make an impact in the NFL? Still, if this class hits the way it’s trending, Adidas will own draft night.