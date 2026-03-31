3 Ohio State Prospects Who Stood Out in Defense Team: Spring Intel

Replacing 12 starters from a 12-0 regular-season team is a pressure test. But two weeks into Ohio State spring camp, pads are finally popping as the elite starts to separate. And through five practices, three defensive names have stood out starting with an Alabama transfer CB.

Cameron Calhoun joined a CB room packed with buzzier names and fresher recruiting shine. Last season, he was at Alabama mostly with the special teams. His production wasn’t spectacular either as he recorded just seven tackles, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery. So for him to stand out among them is a huge step up.

At the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Cam Calhoun flashed physicality, maturity, and reliability. The 6’0, 176-pound Ohio native has a sturdy frame and veteran instincts that doesn’t panic when things speed up. He’s even the first to come up when a defensive staffer talked about revamping the secondary because he’s insurance with upside. That matters especially in a secondary that’s quietly being rebuilt piece by piece. But if you think Ohio State is leaning on experience alone, you’re wrong.

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Cincere Johnson is still technically a freshman but it’s not always about the label. This is an LB who exploded into a 5-star on Rivals in late January after jumping over 60 spots to land at No. 26 nationally. His senior high school stats speaks for itself with 185 tackles and 13.5 sacks. Imagine the things he could do getting molded under DC Matt Patricia in a defensive powerhouse like Ohio State.

Imago December 31, 2025 Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles 0 tackles Miami FL Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. 4 during the 1st half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Miami FL Hurricanes the and Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. /CSM Arlington US – ZUMAc04_ 20251231_zma_c04_252 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

The hype machine hasn’t fully caught up yet, maybe because Ohio State has been here before with elite freshmen. But behind the scenes, it’s building. Strength staffers are already throwing around comparisons to Arvell Reese, a likely first-round NFL talent. Even so, Cincere Johnson isn’t cracking the starting rotation tomorrow.

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Development is still in its infancy but the key thing is he’s showing up early. So while the safe bet is special teams and spot duty this season, don’t be surprised if his role grows faster than expected because through two weeks, he’s popping. And then there’s the guy who’s already done the waiting.

Earl Little Jr. is already in his fifth-year after spending time with Alabama and Florida State. But even then, there’s a difference between projecting impact and seeing it. But once the pads came on, he proved himself by getting his black stripe removed.

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Little’s physicality, confidence, and his willingness to hit that instantly set the tone in the secondary room. With Caleb Downs gone, Ohio State needed clarity at safety and now they seem to be getting certainty. With him and Jaylen McClain, the back end feels like a foundation. But if you really want to understand how quickly things are evolving, you have to look beyond just standout performances as the Buckeyes’ culture is already sorting out who’s ready and who’s not.

Ohio State newcomers begin separating early

This spring, 51 new players walked into the program with black stripes on helmets. The only way to lose them was to earn it. It’s a tradition started by Urban Meyer and carried forward by Ryan Day and it still means something inside that building. Saturday morning delivered the first cuts and as expected, it wasn’t freshmen leading the charge.

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Transfer WR Kyle Parker got his stripe removed, an early signal that he’s not just depth in a loaded WR room, but a legitimate contender for snaps. Ryan Day has already hinted this group might be the deepest he’s had and Parker earning trust this early is not a small detail. But the more telling move came on defense.

Let’s come back to Earl Little Jr. who was also among the first to lose his stripe. If his on-field work hadn’t already made a statement, this sealed it. He already has Florida State experience with 91 tackles, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles and was named second-team All-ACC. Now he’s translating it to Ohio State. All these are signals that the Buckeyes are identifying their guys early as the competition starts to narrow. It also signals that, two weeks in, the defense is starting to find its identity.