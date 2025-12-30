3 Oregon WRs Ruled Out for Orange Bowl as Dan Lanning Shares Fresh Dakorien Moore Injury Update

For the Orange Bowl, Oregon will be without one of its most anticipated playmakers yet again. That’s a big blow to the Ducks. But there’s a silver lining, as reinforcements are arriving at WR just when the team needs them most.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel confirmed the latest updates as Oregon wrapped up its availability report.

“Oregon WR Evan Steward remains out, as expected for the Ducks,” wrote Thamel on Sunday. “Oregon’s other WRs, Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. are completely off the report.”

The update highlights two sides of Oregon’s story. On one side is the ongoing frustration over Stewart’s absence; on the other is the growing optimism about the Ducks’ depth as they take a step closer to their national title dream against the Red Raiders.

Although Stewart’s absence was expected, the absence of two more wide receivers, Kyler Kasper and Justius Lowe, adds to the concern for the Ducks.

This is a developing story….