3 Positions Dabo Swinney Wants Next Amid Most Prolific Transfer Portal in Clemson History

ByYogesh Thanwani

Jan 8, 2026 | 9:43 AM EST

After years of skepticism about the transfer portal, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has orchestrated the program’s most aggressive free agency period in history. He has landed seven defensive transfers and smashed their previous single-season record of three players. While Swinney has primarily targeted the defensive position group, it’s still not enough. He has to stack up some more bodies, mainly on three key positions.

Edge Rushers

The defensive line took a massive hit this offseason, particularly at the edge rusher position. With star edge rusher T.J. Parker declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, Clemson’s pass rush has been gutted. While Will Heldt’s return for his senior season provides a major boost, the depth behind him remains alarmingly thin. Markus Dixon’s transfer to another program compounds the issue. It leaves the Tigers without the rotational pieces they’ve long relied on to maintain their aggressive defensive scheme. 

Secondaries

Though the Tigers have already added three defensive backs through the portal, the secondary’s personnel crisis remains far from resolved. Khalil Barnes, who started 30 games over three seasons and earned All-American honors as a freshman, has bolted for Georgia. Rob Billings also entered the portal, while Ricardo Jones, who tied for the ACC lead with six interceptions in 2025, transferred out as well.

Shelton Lewis had already informed the program back in October that he wouldn’t be returning. That’s four safeties and cornerbacks gone, creating massive depth concerns even after landing Elliot Washington, Donovan Starr, and Jerome Carte III. Donovan Starr brings elite speed and athleticism. And Carter will compete for a starting safety role immediately. But Clemson could still use another veteran presence or two to round out the rotation and provide insurance against injuries.​

Defensive Linemen

The defensive tackle position has been addressed with the additions of Kourtney Kelly and Markus Strong. But the losses suggest Clemson might not be finished shopping yet. Stephiylan Green’s departure to the portal represented a significant blow. He showed promise as a potential starter and provided crucial depth. Caden Story also left the program, further thinning out the rotation at a position that requires heavy substitution.

DeMonte Capehart and Peter Woods are declaring for the NFL Draft. So, the Tigers have lost nearly their entire two-deep at defensive tackle. Strong brings three years of experience from Oklahoma, and Kelly adds a developmental piece. But defensive coordinator Tom Allen will likely push for at least one more experienced interior lineman who can contribute immediately. 

Final Thoughts

The good news for Clemson’s aggressive portal approach is that there’s plenty of space on the roster to keep adding talent/ With the NCAA’s new roster limit expanded to 105 scholarships, the Tigers have approximately 20 spots available after accounting for departures, graduations, and NFL Draft declarations. This isn’t the old 85-scholarship world where every addition required careful calculus. Dabo Swinney now has the flexibility to stockpile depth at critical positions without forcing difficult roster decisions. 

While he’s historically prioritized fit and culture over pure volume, the math works heavily in Clemson’s favor right now. The Tigers have already landed quality players. So, we expect Dabo to keep working the phones through the end of the transfer window.​

