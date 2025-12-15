3 Programs Ready to Take DJ Lagway After Transfer Portal Announcement

Jon Sumrall was dealt a tough card at the beginning of his tenure at Florida. He lost DJ Lagway to the portal, who had been the saving grace for Billy Napier after 2024. The star QB made the decision after an extremely difficult season this year, which actually might be the best for him. His addition to the portal will surely have some top teams competing to secure his services.

DJ Lagway might have become the Carson Beck of the upcoming portal. Napier’s recruiting had Florida housing the No. 1 QB of the 2024 cycle, who burst onto the scene in his debut year itself. This year, however, his production suffered a setback, which was exacerbated by an extremely demanding schedule and a faltering staff. Lagway still has some issues to address, but he will remain one of the most prized prospects in the transfer portal. He will bring a total production of 4,416 offensive yards, 29 TDs, and a 62% completion rate.

Here are possible teams that could bid for the star QB.

LSU

DJ Lagway might have stuck with Florida had Kiffin moved here instead of Baton Rouge. We’ve seen the star HC’s record with QBs, and he’ll get a great one in DJ Lagway. Kiffin found a star in Trinidad Chambliss, who is thriving under a really explosive offense at Ole Miss. Lagway’s 2024 numbers make a good argument for him to be the same at LSU. Since he took on the starter role, the QB has been throwing 9.8 yards per attempt—2.2 yards more than what his predecessors threw in the Napier era.

Kiffin and Lagway seem like a really great fit when it comes to the media hype around them. LSU already has Michael Van Buren from the portal, but Lagway will bring an interesting fold to the future QB1 battle. The only problem here is that LSU will be an extremely competitive program for the QB. He’s crumbled under that pressure. But if Kiffin can work his charm, this duo might be the next big thing in college football.

Texas Tech

The Red Raiders deserve a spot in this list, thanks to their prowess in making good portal picks. Lubbock is thriving in an NIL-energized environment currently, giving Lagway a great opportunity to come back strong. He would be replacing Behren Morton and has the chance to even outshine him if everything goes as planned.

Lagway is a Texas local, and TTU would provide him with a place to ground himself for now. Will Hammond is out with an injury and will need at least 9 months to recover. That leaves Joey McGuire with hardly any options, since the next best option is an inexperienced Mitch Griffis. He stepped in for Hammond in the victory over Wake Forest and is a promising name despite his position in the depth chart. Lagway becomes a slam-dunk option for Texas Tech because the program will likely be making rounds of the portal, regardless of the in-house talent at quarterback.

Miami

We’ve already mentioned the Carson Beck likeness, and it isn’t too impossible a transition to think of. Cristobal can make a really good pitch to his targets, and he helped Beck rise like a phoenix at Coral Gables. That is exactly what DJ Lagway needs.

He has two more years of eligibility and will face a similarly experienced offense. The young receiving corps has established itself on a promising note, which is led by standout WR Malachi Toney. The Hurricanes’ offensive line could also be of immense use to Lagway. Plus, Cristobal has now made a name for himself by situating Miami as the biggest competitor in such battles, and DJ Lagway can also be targeted that way.

DJ Lagway will be a gamble for any team that is interested in him. He has too many red flags to overcome, but with the right program, they can be addressed to reach his true potential. Fortunately for the QB, his plus points will have many P4 programs competing for him in the portal.