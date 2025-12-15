3 QBs Ready to Replace DJ Lagway at Florida After Transfer Portal Decision

The Florida Gators are facing a major shakeup at the quarterback position. On Monday, sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens on January 2. In a heartfelt message posted on social media, Lagway expressed his gratitude for his time with the Gators.

He wrote, “After much prayer, reflection, and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.” The highly touted five-star prospect from Texas, who was considered one of Florida’s most significant signings since Tim Tebow, battled injuries during his time in Gainesville, which hampered his development.​

New head coach Jon Sumrall now faces the challenge of rebuilding the quarterback room after inheriting a 4-8 season. Sumrall has already made it clear that he wants Florida’s offense to be aggressive, explosive, and high-scoring. “When I think of Florida football, I think of aggressive, I think of explosive, I think about mixing tempos,” Sumrall noted during his introductory press conference. With the transfer portal window opening soon, here are some quarterbacks who could potentially enter the portal and provide the firepower Sumrall is looking for in Gainesville.​

Kenny Minchey

Notre Dame’s backup quarterback, Kenny Minchey, has already announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. It makes him one of the most intriguing young quarterback options available. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound redshirt sophomore spent three seasons with the Fighting Irish and enters the market as the top-ranked quarterback in the portal. Despite limited playing time behind CJ Carr this season, Minchey showed impressive efficiency, completing 20 of 26 passes (76.9%) for 196 yards while adding 84 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Yes, that’s not enough sample size, but his battle with CJ Carr was widely called a coin flip decision.​

Florida has already been named as a potential landing spot for Minchey. And he will fit Sumrall’s vision easily. Minchey is a true dual-threat playmaker. His athleticism and quick release would be perfect for Sumrall’s aggressive offense. Moreover, he also has 2 years of eligibility remaining. So he can either be immediate help or a medium-term solution to the Gators’ offensive woes.

Dylan Raiola

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola hasn’t officially entered the transfer portal yet. But all signs point to the former five-star recruit seriously considering a move this offseason. The buzz around Raiola intensified after his younger brother, Dayton, decommitted from Nebraska’s 2026 recruiting class. And his uncle Donovan was fired as the Cornhuskers’ offensive line coach. Before suffering a season-ending broken fibula on November 1, Raiola threw for 2,000 yards with 18 touchdowns and just six interceptions in his sophomore season. He has the arm talent and decision-making that make him one of the nation’s top recruits.​

If Raiola does hit the portal, Florida would be getting a quarterback with elite upside who’s still developing his game. His ability to process defenses quickly and deliver accurate passes would be a natural fit for Sumrall’s aggressive offensive scheme. Nebraska is kind of bracing for Raiola to explore his options. For a Florida program looking to recapture its offensive identity, landing a talent like Raiola would be a massive statement. The Gators would be banking on his potential to flourish in a system designed to let quarterbacks sling it around the field and put up big numbers.​

Sam Leavitt

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt has already informed head coach Kenny Dillingham of his intention to enter the transfer portal. It makes him one of the most coveted quarterbacks available. The Sun Devils’ starter for the past two seasons, Leavitt, just led Arizona State to a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff berth. Leavitt is expected to be near the top of available quarterbacks with multiple suitors.​

Leavitt’s playing style is also a perfect match for what Sumrall wants to install in Gainesville. Leavitt is a ball security specialist who posted only five turnover-worthy throws all season. He also excelled under pressure with 7.8 yards per attempt when hurried. His dual-threat capabilities would bring instant credibility to Florida’s offense. Perhaps most importantly, Leavitt has proven he can elevate an entire program’s culture. Arizona State’s offense operated with visible confidence under his leadership.

Bonus: Bryce Underwood

While it’s a long shot, Michigan freshman Bryce Underwood is the dream scenario for Florida and Jon Sumrall. Underwood hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet. But rumors are swirling about his future in Ann Arbor following the firing of head coach Sherrone Moore. The five-star prospect could theoretically explore other options when the portal opens.

Underwood started every game for the Wolverines this season, throwing for 2,229 yards with nine touchdowns while adding 323 rushing yards and five rushing scores. His representatives are reportedly paying close attention to Michigan’s next coaching hire. And if things don’t align, programs with deep pockets and the right offensive vision could have a shot. Landing a talent like Underwood would be a home-run hire for the Gators. It’s worth noting that Underwood, Raiola, and Leavitt are all highly rumored to potentially enter the portal but haven’t officially done so yet. This makes the next few weeks absolutely critical for programs like Florida looking to rebuild their quarterback rooms.​