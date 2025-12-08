Three QBs Ready to Replace Sam Leavitt at ASU After Transfer Portal News

Sam Leavitt will be one of the hottest names in the transfer portal, which he will soon enter. Arizona State will be losing a brilliant talent under center, who has led the team through an equally brilliant run. Kenny Dillingham will have his work cut out for him trying to replace Leavitt’s production.

Leavitt’s absence from the ASU team banquet sparked rumors of his departure from the program, throwing Sun Devil fans into worry. Kenny Dillingham doesn’t have a lot to rely on in the ASU QB room after Leavitt. Jeff Sims, who would’ve been the go-to option with his experience, has run out of eligibility. The HC will have to experiment with the inexperienced talents in Cam Dyer and Jake Fette, who is a 2026 signee. Dillingham will have to replace a QB who’s led ASU through a Big 12 Championship and a playoff game.

In such a scenario, Kenny Dillingham will very likely replace Sam Leavitt with a QB from the portal. It’ll be a tough task for him, but the QBs in the transfer portal make an interesting mix. Here are three talents worth considering.

Tayven Jackson, UCF

If Kenny Dillingham is looking for Leavitt’s experience to be replaced with a similar production, Jackson is a fantastic option. The UCF QB also played Indiana and Tennessee but didn’t get a lot of playing time. This season, he led the Knights to a 5-7 record, registering 2,151 yards, 10 TDs, and a completion rate of 63.5%. Jackson had a great game against Bill Belichick’s North Carolina, going 25-of-32 and 223 yards in passing and 1 TD. He also showed his dual-threat prowess, hauling in 66 rushing yards and 1 score.

During his recruitment, Tayven Jackson was a four-star prospect and etched a school record for the highest career passing yards. The QB will need to address his flaws, but he can step up to take on the challenge at Tempe if needed.

Max Johnson, North Carolina

Johnson will be targeted by the big names looking for a QB, without a doubt. He’s had a disappointing run at North Carolina, which was heavily marred by injury. However, the veteran still possesses some serious talent. Johnson was LSU’s starting QB in 2021 and recorded 2,814 yards, 27 TDs, and 6 INTs that season. He played at Texas A&M for the next two years, finding more playing time in 2023 when Connor Weigman was injured.

Johnson will have to wait for the NCAA’s approval. Next year would mark his 7 season in college football, but he has played for a very limited time throughout. Since 2021, he has played in only 12 games. Max Johnson had a troubling 2025 season, losing the QB1 battle to Gio Lopez. losing all 4 games that he played as a starter. Kenny Dillingham can take a gamble on Johnson, which could pay off if he addresses his flaws and stays healthy.

Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish QB is leaving South Bend after playing behind CJ Carr, who will likely carry on for the next year. The two QBs were the remaining contenders in Notre Dame’s QB1 battle, but Carr beat Minchey in the end. He was recruited to the Irish as a 4-star prospect and the 14th-best QB in the class. But Minchey couldn’t find playing time, totaling only 212 passing yards and 96 rushing yards. The Athletic had already predicted that Notre Dame would lose Minchey to the portal.

Minchey will have 3 years of eligibility left and can be a great option for Kenny Dillingham for the future. The QB boasts a prep career that includes 5,212 passing yards, a 63.2% completion rate, and 53 touchdowns. Minchey will have a wide-open landing spot at Tempe and can finally get the start he has always wanted.