$3.7M LaNorris Sellers Joins Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier With Latest NIL Deal

LaNorris Sellers isn’t just building hype on the field—he’s stacking his off-field wins, too. After bursting onto the college football scene in 2024, the South Carolina quarterback is now turning heads in the NIL world. And his latest moves show he’s more than just a rising star—he’s becoming a brand. The redshirt freshman led the Gamecocks to a 9-4 record last year, claiming SEC Freshman of the Year and Freshman All-America honors along the way. But now? He’s scoring off the field, with one major NIL partnership after another.

His most attention-grabbing deal so far came with Collegiate Legends, a company known for making custom action figures. That same brand already teamed up with Alabama’s Ryan Williams, another 2024 Freshman All-American. Now, Sellers joins that exclusive list. And the buzz didn’t stop there.

On June 27, Famously Garnet Sports revealed that Sellers is now a Raising Cane’s ambassador, putting him in the same NIL tier as Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier. That’s elite company. From SEC stat sheet stuffer to fast food frontman, Sellers is proving that his marketability matches his arm talent. He now ranks No. 6 in college football’s NIL valuations, cementing his place among the sport’s most influential young stars.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Arch and Nussmeier brought some Manning family charm to Raising Cane’s with a new commercial that aired ahead of the Manning Passing Academy.

AD

Arch’s dad, Cooper, and legendary grandfather, Archie, joined the fun in a light-hearted spot, with Archie driving the crew to Cane’s while Cooper worked the drive-thru. One punchline even poked fun at Garrett Nussmeier’s father, Doug, who now calls plays for the Saints: “At least your dad didn’t move to Louisiana and start calling plays,” Garrett joked from the back seat. But the fact that Sellers is now in that company says plenty about his growing star power.

Not long ago, LaNorris Sellers was flying under the radar as a 3-star prospect. He had just three appearances heading into last season. But by the end of 2024, he had become one of the SEC’s top quarterbacks. At 6-foot-3 and 242 pounds, he proved to be a true dual-threat weapon—throwing for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns, and completing nearly 66% of his passes. He helped South Carolina to its best season since 2017 and gave head coach Shane Beamer a real reason to believe.

And now, NIL offers are rolling in. Along with his Raising Cane’s endorsement, Sellers even posed with Cane’s founder Todd Graves, adding another photo-op to his growing brand image. But for all the business success, the QB is keeping a level head.

Why LaNorris Sellers turned down $8 M

While it’s unclear exactly how much South Carolina is paying to retain Sellers, what we do know is this: he could’ve made more elsewhere. According to his father, Norris Sellers, one school reportedly offered LaNorris a two-year NIL deal worth $8 million to transfer. That deal would’ve blown past his current $3.7 million NIL valuation, per On3. But Sellers didn’t bite.

On The Zach Gelb Show, he addressed the rumors directly and explained why he stayed. “I didn’t really stress over it too much,” he said. “I think it would have been more stressful, honestly, if I would have left, because then you got to worry about starting over, meeting new people, building those new relationships. So, I didn’t look that deep into it. It was just, like, we still working out. We had spring ball and all that. So, I was really focused on that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That right there is the mentality that’s winning fans over. He had every chance to chase the bag—but he chose stability, chemistry, and loyalty.

Sellers called South Carolina “home” and made it clear that money wasn’t going to change that. “It’s cool just to be in a position to be able to do that and have those opportunities. It’s crazy,” he added. He’s not ungrateful for the interest—just more focused on continuing what he’s already building.

And make no mistake: it’s still a big payday. Sellers is now one of the top ten earners in the NIL space. But more than that, he’s showing younger players what it looks like to bet on yourself—and your people.