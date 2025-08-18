360lb Georgia Freshman Earns Kirby Smart’s Trust as Major Offensive Questions Loom Large

Georgia football doesn’t just hand out first-team reps to freshmen easily. You’ve got to earn it. One of Kirby Smart’s newest lineman has already done just that. At 6’7, 360-pounds, and fresh out of high school, he’s demanding attention in ways you don’t often see inside Athens. Coaches see it and teammates feel it. And now, insiders are whispering the same thing. This kid might not just play, he might even start.

It wasn’t long ago that names like Cade Mays and Andrew Thomas pulled off that rare feat. Starting on the line as true freshmen. In a new episode on Georgia Bulldogs Football on DawgsHQ on August 17, Georgia insider Rusty Mansel brought that history front and center when breaking down what’s happening behind Georgia’s closed practice doors. “I think there’s three guys that’s going to play a while and I think that unless something changes I think three guys are going to play this year right now,” he said. “Do I think Juan Gaston has a pretty good chance of starting? I do.” That’s the real weight behind a bold prediction. And in Georgia, weight matters in more ways than one.

By Rusty Mansel’s account, Juan Gaston is changing the vibe. “Some people I talked to last week were like, ‘Hey, we’re just different with him in there,’” he said. That’s how you describe a player who redefines the rotation. He may have trimmed some pounds since January, depending on the week, and looks every bit the part of a future NFL body. “If he doesn’t start, he’s going to be a huge piece of the puzzle,” the insider added. Different is what gets you on the field at Georgia when you’re barely 18. “If there’s minutes available at offensive tackle, Juan Gaston’s the next guy in in my opinion,” he added.

Kirby Smart himself won’t sugarcoat it. “Juan’s got to get in better shape. He’s a talented player, but he plays a lot of snaps,” he admitted after Saturday’s scrimmage. That’s the paradox with prodigies. They flash brilliance, but you’ve got to manage the load. Still, the HC confirmed he’s taking first-team reps. And that’s high-level trust. And if he trusts you in August, chances are you’ll matter in November.

Teammates already see the promise. Center Drew Bobo painted the picture best. “I’ve been really impressed with Juan. I think he’s done a really good job. Just, he’s huge,” he said. “He takes up space. He literally, when he’s blocking somebody on film, it looks like he just engulfs them, cause you can’t even see him anymore.” It’s one thing to be big. It’s another to erase SEC defenders from sight. Bobo enjoys playing next to him. Chemistry on the line is gold. But here’s the catch. Georgia’s bigger problem isn’t up front. It’s downfield.

Kirby Smart needs a superstar in the WR Room

The trenches may be solidifying, but Georgia’s receiver room is still searching for its heartbeat. Matt DeBary of Dawg Post cut right to the chase. “My big question is who is the alpha? Who’s the number one?” he questioned. “Who are they going to when the game is on the line, crunch time, big play down the field, have to have it. Who are they going to? I don’t know if they have that true alpha.” In 2023, the answer was easy because there was Brock Bowers. He wasn’t just the best option, he was the offense in crunch time. Now, there’s talent everywhere, but no one who demands the b— when it matters most.

Dillon Bell brings experience after leading the team with 43 catches in 2024. London Humphreys adds fire after a steady sophomore campaign. Zachariah Branch flashes USC speed and highlight-reel potential. On paper, it’s a group that checks every box except the one that matters most. You don’t win titles with options. You win them with an alpha, the guy who owns the huddle in the final two minutes.

Kirby Smart insists leadership will come “by committee.” That works in April, but October is a different beast. Committees don’t beat Alabama. Committees don’t silence Death Valley. History proves championships require the guy. Until Georgia finds theirs, this offense feels talented but incomplete.