3-Star Legacy Recruit Gets Same High-Priority Treatment from Kyle Whittingham as Five-Star Michigan Prospect

Kyle Whittingham is already showing how Michigan will recruit under his watch. With the staff settled and the long-term vision taking shape, this week’s stops on the trail were statements. And to make it stand out, the Wolverines’ head coach brought a whole band to visit these two priority targets.

Let’s start in Florida. As Michigan insider Brice Marich reported, five Wolverine coaches, including Kyle Whittingham, made an in-person visit to Lake Nona High School to see 2027 3-star DB Charles Woodson Jr. The head coach showed up alongside DC Jay Hill, safeties coach Tyler Stockton, D-line coach Lou Esposito, and DE coach Lewis Powell. Michigan made it clear he was a high priority target.

Charles Woodson Jr. carries one of the heaviest last names in college football, particularly to Michigan. He’s the son of former Michigan Heisman and Super Bowl winner Charles Woodson who played in Ann Arbor from 1995 to 1997. The Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) drafted him as the No. 4 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft.

Now, Woodson Jr. is a 5’10.5, 173-pound safety coming off a breakout junior season at Lake Nona, piling up 73 tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a kick return TD. That’s a significant jump from 53 tackles as a sophomore. It shows growth and durability. The legacy angle gets attention, but the tape holds up on its own.



Kyle Whittingham wasn’t in Ann Arbor when Michigan initially offered Woodson Jr. But the new staff has gone out of its way to reassure him that nothing changed. On3 currently gives Michigan a 99 percent chance to land him.

“It’s Michigan,” he said. “It’s a big school, a big program… My first game day visit and everything, I like it up there a lot.”

But Kyle Whittingham didn’t stop with one visit to one legacy. Michigan took a similar approach with another elite 2027 target this time on the West Coast. Five Michigan coaches, again led by Kyle Whittingham, visited Orange Lutheran High School to see 5-star DL Marcus Fakatou. Different positions but same treatment.

The 6’6, 275-pound DL has already posted 69 tackles and 17 tackles for loss as a sophomore, after earning MaxPreps Freshman All-America honors the year before. He’s the No. 2 junior in California, holds more than 30 offers, and isn’t short on options. Still, Michigan made sure he and his family understood where they stood.

“It was awesome to have them come down to meet me and my family,” he said after the visit. “They made sure I knew that I was their priority.”

But Kyle Whittingham’s recruiting net isn’t limited to national names.

Kyle Whittingham continues to build the 2027 board

Michigan recently offered 2027 athlete Bryce Kish, an in-state prospect from Howell High School. He’s a former teammate of current Wolverine DL Bobby Kanka. Kish connected with Kyle Whittingham and Jay Hill during his visit and came away impressed by the directness. Hill sees him as a LB who can pressure QBs. The Kanka connection only strengthens Michigan’s position as the process moves forward.

Out west, Michigan continues to lean into its expanded footprint. Lewis Powell recently stopped by St. John Bosco to see 4-star safety Isala Aisa Wily-Ava, a top-250 national prospect with offers from Ohio State, Texas, Notre Dame, and Washington. He pointed to Powell’s vision for his role and the family-first tone of the staff. And back in familiar territory, Kyle Whittingham’s Utah ties remain activeq. Michigan has offered 2027 athlete Peyton Higginson, a 6’3 playmaker from Salem.

Michigan’s 2027 class is still a long way from signing day. But the pattern is already obvious. Kyle Whittingham isn’t waiting for momentum to build. He’s laying the foundation, one deliberate visit at a time.