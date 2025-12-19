3 Teams Ready to Take Beau Pribula After Missouri QB’s Transfer Portal Announcement

The transfer portal gained another notable quarterback this week as Missouri’s Beau Pribula announced his entry with one year of eligibility remaining. Despite modest counting numbers and a season interrupted by injury, Pribula’s combination of accuracy, mobility, and Power Five experience has already drawn attention from evaluators preparing for a quarterback-heavy portal market.

Now, armed with 1,941 yards, 11 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and an inconsistent offense that buckled against SEC forces, Beau Pribula will be looking for another starting gig.

Here are three programs in need of a plug-and-play quarterback that could take a serious look at him.

Imago Beau Pribula has recorded 197 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns on 34 carries this season so far. Credits: Instagram

Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech stands out as a natural program to monitor early in Pribula’s recruitment, largely because of familiarity and roster logic. Pribula was originally recruited out of high school by James Franklin while at Penn State, creating an established relationship that matters in portal evaluations. Programs often lean toward quarterbacks they have firsthand knowledge of, particularly when adding a one-year rental with limited margin for error. That prior trust lowers the evaluation risk.

From a roster standpoint, Virginia Tech is still seeking long-term clarity at quarterback. While the Hokies have explored internal options, the staff has shown openness to portal additions when it believes the position needs stabilization. Pribula’s experience against SEC competition and ability to operate as a runner give him a profile that fits the type of quarterback Virginia Tech has targeted during recent roster resets.

Additionally, the ACC provides a competitive but less physically demanding weekly environment than the SEC, which could appeal to a quarterback looking to reestablish consistency after an injury-affected season.

Miami Hurricanes

Beau Pribula has struggled against SEC defenses, throwing 10 interceptions. But his run game remains one of his strengths. Carson Beck is exhausting his eligibility this season, and Mario Cristobal is looking for a fresh face. The depth chart has Emory Williams, Luke Nickel, and Judd Anderson. However, coach Cristobal will look to sustain his playoff drive in the next season with a veteran arm.

Pribula’s stellar run game might ease the one-dimensional strain forced on Carson Beck’s offense, owing to a stuffed run game. Pribula’s interception game has its glaring issues, but the Hurricanes boast an explosive wide receiver in Malachi Toney, while Mark Fletcher Jr. leads the offensive backfield. Moreover, Cristobal is welcoming the nation’s No. 1 signee in offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.

Pribula had been going well as a first-year starting quarterback; however, his season took a turn for the worse after his ankle injury. But it needs to be noted that Miami is also welcoming incoming QB Dereon Coleman (ranked No. 20 as a QB).

Although if Cristobal is expecting a plug-and-play QB, then Beau Pribula might have a shot. But will he fit into Miami’s pass-heavy offense?

Indiana Hoosiers

The Hoosiers are in the middle of ongoing roster turnover and continue to search for sustained quarterback play in the Big Ten. Portal activity has been a necessity rather than a luxury, and Indiana has regularly turned to experienced transfers to fill leadership gaps at key positions.

For Pribula, Indiana offers the possibility of stepping into a situation where competition exists, but the path to playing time is realistic. The program lacks entrenched, high-end depth at quarterback, and that opens the door for a veteran transfer with Power Five starts to assert himself quickly.

From a scheme perspective, Indiana’s offensive approach has shown flexibility, adapting to the strengths of its personnel rather than forcing rigid system fits. That adaptability works in Pribula’s favor, especially given his ability to contribute with his legs when protection or the run game breaks down.