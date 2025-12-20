3 Teams Ready to Take Rocco Becht After $1.3M Star Ditches Iowa State for the Transfer Portal

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht just dropped one of the biggest bombshells of the transfer portal season. The redshirt junior informed his coaches on Saturday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it officially opens on January 2. It will conclude a remarkable three-year run in Ames, during which he led the Cyclones to 26 wins. Becht is unquestionably one of the most accomplished and productive quarterbacks available in the transfer portal.

Becht’s decision to leave Iowa State isn’t exactly surprising given the circumstances. His head coach, Matt Campbell, just bolted for Penn State, taking much of his coaching staff with him. Now, multiple high-profile programs are circling, ready to offer Becht one final collegiate season as a proven winner and veteran leader. Here are the teams that could land Rocco Becht in the transfer portal.​

Penn State Nittany Lions

This feels almost too obvious. Matt Campbell spent three years developing Rocco Becht into one of the Big 12’s most productive quarterbacks at Iowa State. And now he’s at Penn State, desperately searching for a quarterback solution for the 2026 season. ESPN’s report specifically mentioned that “the Nittany Lions will be among the projected destinations” for Becht. Campbell knows exactly what he’s getting, Becht knows the offensive system inside and out, and Penn State needs immediate experience at the position.

The familiarity factor cannot be overstated here. Becht has operated in Campbell’s offense for three years, understands his play-calling tendencies, and has built trust that takes most quarterback-coach relationships years to develop. From Penn State’s perspective, landing Becht would provide instant stability at the most important position on the field while Campbell transitions to the Big Ten.​

Arizona State Sun Devils

Kenny Dillingham just lost Sam Leavitt to the transfer portal, and now, Arizona State finds itself searching for a quarterback. Becht would make a ton of sense for the Sun Devils, particularly because he’s already intimately familiar with the Big 12 after three years of facing conference opponents week after week. Arizona State’s offensive system under Dillingham is demanding in terms of mobility, quick decision-making, and the ability to extend plays with your legs. Becht excels at all of these things.

Dillingham’s reputation as a quarterback developer should appeal to Becht. Arizona State is also offering a legitimate chance to compete for Big 12 championships and College Football Playoff berths. The infrastructure is already in place, with offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo running the show and a $11 million staff salary pool that ranks near the top of the Big 12, providing Becht with elite coaching and support.

Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes are in quarterback crisis mode after Carson Beck graduates and moves on to the NFL following just one season in Coral Gables. Miami has successfully mined the transfer portal for starting quarterbacks for two consecutive years now. With backup quarterbacks Emory Williams and Luke Nickel barely seeing any playing time during the regular season, head coach Mario Cristobal knows he needs to hit the portal hard again to find his 2026 starter.

The Hurricanes have already been linked to multiple high-profile quarterbacks, including Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola. Becht’s name has also circulated as another potential target, given his proven production and leadership.​ What makes Miami particularly appealing for Becht is the program’s championship aspirations.

The Hurricanes went 10-3 in 2025 and made the College Football Playoff. So, they’re capable of competing at the highest level when they have competent quarterback play. Miami’s NIL resources are among the best in college football, so matching or exceeding Becht’s $1.3 million valuation wouldn’t be an issue whatsoever. The offensive system under coordinator Bobby Frazier could utilize Becht’s dual-threat abilities. Playing in South Florida’s recruiting hotbed with national television exposure every week would provide a massive platform for Becht’s final collegiate season.

The transfer portal won’t open until January 2. So, Becht has plenty of time to make his decision. While Penn State, Arizona State, and Miami are the most logical destinations, there could also be wildcards, such as the Florida Gators. If there’s one negative in Becht’s situation, it’s that this would be his last year in college football. So, programs seeking continuity won’t jump on this bandwagon. But whatever team he joins, his decision will reshape the quarterback pecking order across multiple conferences heading into 2026.