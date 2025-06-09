330lb Prospect Inclined Towards Alabama, and It’s Not Because of Kalen DeBoer’s Mastery

Kalen DeBoer knew what he was getting into when he left Washington for Tuscaloosa. He was joining a program shaped by Nick Saban for 17 years. DeBoer took a risk, but so far, he has a 9-4 record and a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan. The reason? Multiple. However, DeBoer has put together good recruiting classes for 2025 and 2026, even though it was a mess when Saban retired. Now, a 4-star recruit might bring some good news for DeBoer.

The star in question is none other than Samuel Utu. The 6-5, 330-pound OL hailing from Orange Lutheran High School spent spring unofficially in Tuscaloosa, where Alabama “set the bar high” with their almost injury-free camp, top-tier academic and graduation metrics, and a typical college town atmosphere.

Utu returned to Tuscaloosa for an unofficial visit on June 6th. The review? It’s more about other factors than DeBoer’s mastery. “When it comes to strength and conditioning, it’s (Alabama) second to none,” said DeBoer’s coveted 2026 target.

“The overall campus is phenomenal,” Utu told BOL On3. “It has a super tight-knit community, and it takes 10 minutes or less to walk from one end to the other. The dormitory is conveniently close to the academic hall and football facilities, making it easy to drive, walk, or scooter anywhere you need to go. ….I’ve been to Alabama twice now—once in March and again in June for my official visit. One of the biggest factors for me was knowing they had my intended major and potential minor. I want to major in Anthropology and minor in Theology—or possibly the other way around.”

He had spent a lot of time 1-on-1 with the strength and conditioning staff and left amazed. He “prioritizes my health the way I do,” said Utu. He also had a fruitful discussion about technique with offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, an interaction that helped him clearly tap into Bama’s player-first approach.

After his initial visit to Alabama in March, Utu was impressed by Director of Sports Medicine Jeff Allen and Head Strength Coach David Ballou. Their second meeting during his return to the Capstone left an even stronger mark.

Utu shared, “We had a great conversation about athlete development from both a sports medicine and strength & conditioning standpoint.” He praised Alabama’s specialized doctors and their staff member dedicated to injury prevention through data. “Their technology and resources are top-tier—everything an athlete could ask for to prepare for the field or court.”

He added that their strength and conditioning, led by Coach Ballou, is second to none, preparing athletes for peak performance. Utu felt reassured by their comprehensive approach, noting, “From stats to doctors, they have it all—and they won’t, for one second, sugarcoat anything when it comes to your health. The injury rate is just 2%! They even have a dedicated team member who works with strength and conditioning to help prevent injuries. I find a lot of comfort in knowing I would be well taken care of.”

But it’s not a one-day deal done for Alabama. Coach Kapilovic and GM Courtney Morgan have pursued him hard and maintained a close bond with his family all along. Utu will have a flurry of other visits lined up. The schools in his list include Texas, Tennessee, Notre Dame, USC, SMU, and Washington. After Alabama, two schools are really gaining a serious edge to land the elite 4-star.

USC and Notre Dame follow the trail (behind Alabama)

USC’s proximity to home and close ties make the Trojans an unbeatable contender. Utu kept them ahead in the case as he has “family members who have been athletes at USC.”

He will take a trip to LA on June 13 after a visit to SMU. Under Coach Zach Hanson, USC’s strong offensive line room can truly develop Utu, giving him an excellent path to the NFL. However, his final visit to the school will be key before he makes his final decision.

Another solid contender in his recruitment race is Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman. Receiving an offer from the Irish was no less than an emotional utopia for Utu and his family. “The best part was calling my mom… she began to cry,” the 4-star OL explained.

Utu keeps an equal weight on sports, academics, and culture while choosing the school, and Notre Dame checks all the boxes. It’s still an aspiring ground for the Irish. But unfortunately, DeBoer played his card a little too perfect to be ghosted, hopefully. It will be interesting to see where Sam Utu finally finds his home.