3508-YD QB Who Gave Up on Bill Belichick Joins Newly Promoted College Football Program

Bill Belichick’s quarterback plans took an unexpected turn this offseason. For a brief stretch, Taron Dickens looked like he would be part of North Carolina’s QB room, but that never happened. After pulling out of his commitment to the Tar Heels in May, the former Western Carolina star has now chosen a different path.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Chris Hummer from 247Sports reported, Taron Dickens found his new home at Northern Illinois on Friday. He entered the portal after putting together an outstanding season at Western Carolina, and Bill Belichick could’ve benefitted from it when he first landed at North Carolina. But now, it’s a big win for the Huskies, who are preparing for a new chapter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dickens never actually got to take a snap for Belichick. By May, North Carolina had released him from his commitment, citing academic eligibility, so the quarterback who once bought into the Belichick project is now starting over elsewhere. North Carolina’s initial plan was for Dickens to come to Chapel Hill this summer. He was supposed to be in a QB competition with Billy Edwards Jr. and Miles O’Neill for the starting role. But those plans never materialized.

According to On3’s Don Callahan, North Carolina released Taron Dickens from his commitment in May because of academic reasons before he could enroll. The QB, who had committed to UNC in February, was suddenly back on the market despite being one of the portal’s more intriguing passers. Now, he’s heading to Northern Illinois, where the situation looks very different.

ADVERTISEMENT

As it stands now, NIU is preparing for its first football season as a member of the Mountain West Conference after leaving the Mid-American Conference as a football-only program. The Huskies have also endured an eventful offseason after former head coach Thomas Hammock departed for an NFL opportunity, leading the school to elevate Rob Harley as interim head coach. So, adding a QB with Taron Dickens’ resume gives them hope.

Last season at Western Carolina, Taron Dickens completed one of the most efficient campaigns in the FCS. Despite missing the first three games because of eligibility issues, he threw for 3,508 yards, 38 touchdowns, and just two interceptions across nine games. His production earned him Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors, All-American recognition, and runner-up finishes for the Walter Payton Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in the FCS.

ADVERTISEMENT

His efficiency became even more remarkable in October, when he set an NCAA single-game record by completing 46 consecutive passes during Western Carolina’s 23-21 victory over Wofford. Dickens finished 53-of-56 for 378 yards and three touchdowns, cementing his status as one of the nation’s most accurate QBs. Those numbers helped him finish as the No. 62-ranked QB in the transfer portal, according to On3, making him an attractive option for programs searching for an experienced starter.

Northern Illinois already had four QBs on its roster, including returning starters Jalen Macon and Brady Davidson. Even so, Taron Dickens arrives with the strongest recent production of the group and will be expected to compete immediately for the starting job with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for North Carolina, the QB competition moves forward without him. Bill Belichick still has Edwards and O’Neill battling for the starting role ahead of the Tar Heels’ season opener against TCU in Dublin, Ireland.