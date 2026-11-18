Nick Saban wasn’t about to roll out the red carpet for Landon Collins. The five-star Louisiana safety had just embarrassed LSU on the recruiting trail by choosing Alabama over his home-state powerhouse. But when Collins stepped into the Crimson Tide’s defensive backs room for the first time, Saban made one thing brutally clear: the recruiting victory wasn’t going to earn him special treatment.

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“It was the first time I walked into the building, first day of training camp. HaHa sitting here, Rob Alexis sitting in front of HaHa, Benny Sincere sitting here, they put me right next to HaHa. So we just chilling, cool, kicking it. I don’t know what to expect,” Collins recalled on the 4th and South podcast.

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He continued: “We just waiting, waiting, waiting on Nick Saban to walk in… Walk in with his little styrofoam cup. Sit down, cross his little leg, scans the room, goes across my face and double back, and caught me eye to eye. Looked at me, he said, ‘I’ve been waiting to rip into your little a**.’ I’ve been waiting to rip into your a**.”

Collins explained the context: “They honestly still thought [I was going to LSU] all the way to signing the dotted line; that’s how, bro, they was a***ole t****. So, that’s the first one.”

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The three-time NFL Pro Bowler described the encounter as his introduction to Saban’s demanding coaching style. Collins was Louisiana’s top safety prospect, and LSU was heavily favored to land him. But when he announced “Roll Tide” during the Under Armour All-American Game, he stunned fans, recruiting analysts, and his own mother, who preferred LSU.

Saban had expected Collins to stay in Louisiana. Instead, the safety arrived in Tuscaloosa, where the coach immediately made his expectations clear.

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Collins’ recruitment had also created tension within his family. His mother, April Justin, was visibly unhappy with his televised commitment. She wanted him closer to home and believed Saban had emphasized NFL opportunities over academics and life after football during their home visit. Collins maintained his commitment to Alabama.

Under Saban, Collins developed into one of the SEC’s top defensive backs. He became a starter, earned All-SEC honors, and was named a unanimous All-American in 2014. He also contributed to Alabama’s 2012 national championship team.

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The New York Giants selected Collins in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2016 to 2018 and first-team All-Pro honors in 2016. Collins later joined the Washington Football Team before returning to the Giants. Across 100 NFL games, he recorded 691 tackles, 12 interceptions, and 11 sacks.

Collins’ recruitment was particularly significant given the rivalry between Alabama and LSU. Saban had led LSU to the 2003 national championship before leaving for the NFL and eventually taking over Alabama. His recruitment of Louisiana’s top safety became another major victory over his former program.

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More than a decade later, Collins still laughs about his first encounter with Saban. What began with an intimidating warning in Alabama’s defensive backs room preceded a college career that produced a national championship, All-American honors, and three NFL Pro Bowl selections.