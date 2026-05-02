3x Super Bowl Champion Coach Signs Deion Sanders’ Colorado’s Undrafted DL

After the beating Colorado football took last season, it was normal for fans to expect little success for the players in this draft. And that is exactly what happened this year, as none of them were picked. However, some players have been getting a crack at realizing their precious dream by getting signed on as undrafted agents. Defensive lineman Amari McNeill is the latest to score this ray of hope.

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Three-time Super Bowl-winning coach Andy Reid has welcomed McNeill to the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agents. He was initially only handed out a rookie minicamp invite, but his performance was good enough for him to secure a contract. Based on his stats, McNeill should be able to make it through training camp with the Chiefs.

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Amari McNeill played three seasons at Colorado. He appeared in 32 games and started 12 of them. During his time at Colorado, he made 77 total tackles, including 15 tackles for loss. He also recorded seven sacks, six quarterback hurries, forced three fumbles, broke up one pass, and even blocked a kick. Standing at 6-4 and 300 pounds, McNeill makes for a great addition in the interior. And he was a prospect worth some consideration, since he also had a minicamp invite from the Carolina Panthers.

Even though no Colorado players were picked in this year’s NFL Draft, the program has been capable of sending talent to the NFL. In the last 11 seasons, at least one Colorado player who was not drafted managed to make it onto a final 53-man NFL team.

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McNeill’s addition to the Chiefs matters. The team created pressure on about 51% of third-down plays with long yardage. However, they could only turn 6% of them into sacks. The Chiefs’ D-line had Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, but they just couldn’t seem to get to the quarterback enough. McNeill, in particular, saw a boost in his production this season at Colorado, having been coached by iconic NFL DE Domata Peko. Amari McNeill already has one fit in the door; he just has to make this opportunity count.

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Other Colorado players also find teams in the NFL

First up is wide receiver Sincere Brown, with a 6-foot-5 and 175 pounds physic, who played with Colorado last year and caught 22 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns. He showed good jumping ability at Colorado’s pro day with a 33.5-inch vertical jump. Even though he was not drafted, he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

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Then there’s defensive back Preston Hodge, who is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, who played two seasons for Colorado. In 2025, he had a strong performance with 56 tackles, one interception, and 13 passes defended. Because of his good play, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after the draft.

Offensive lineman Xavier Hill, who’s at 6-foot-3 and weighs 307 pounds, played college football at various stops like LSU, Memphis, and Colorado. At his pro day, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds, which is very fast for his size. After going undrafted, he signed with the New York Jets.

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Arden Walker played 11 games in the 2025 season and made 46 total tackles. Out of these, 4.5 were for a loss, and he got 2.5 sacks. He also put pressure on the quarterback nine times, broke up one pass, and made Colorado’s only safety of the season. Over his college career, he played 36 games with 15 starts and finished with 91 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles. After going undrafted, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

The most interesting prospect, however, is DE Anquin Barnes Jr. Despite not having enough numbers on his resume, his development and physique caught teams’ eyes. At Colorado’s Pro Day, Barnes ran a surprising 5.01 in the 40-yard dash, when he was predicted to be in the 5.4 range. He had also brought his weight down to 298 pounds and did 27 reps at the bench press. Barnes has a chance of becoming a sleeper hit in this draft.