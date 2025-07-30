3 x Super Bowl Champion Joins Struggling College Football Program as HC Gives 5 Injury Updates

It takes a lot of conviction and assessment to take a job that has a downfall looming over it like a dark cloud. That too, when you’re already at a program that has constantly been delivering success in the past few years. One such coach made the risky jump from safe and secure to absolute uncertainty. That, too, with 3 Super Bowl titles under his belt. The head coach whom he will be assisting is himself on a hot seat, despite being a conference dominator at one point.

You wouldn’t be far off if you thought this head coach was Lincoln Riley. Now in a career-defining Year 4, the HC is looking for all the help available to make sure he keeps his job at USC. That’s why the Trojans have brought on board Adrian Klemm, who coached NFL juggernaut New England Patriots’ O-line in 2023. This is his first gig after he took an unexplained medical leave, following a below-par season. Interestingly, Klemm will take on the role of a defensive analyst, despite having an offensive background.

Riley told the press after the Trojans’ 1 open fall camp practice that the role demanded someone like him. “We’ve had a position in the past, that’s going to work with our defense, but more of an offensive coach background. [We] were we were actively looking for somebody in that role,” he said. “Adrian was available and obviously had some familiarity with this place and some people on our staff and we got a chance to connect with him. And, it just made sense,” he added.

Adrian Klemm played 6 seasons in the NFL, with the Patriots and the Packers. He won 3 Super Bowls during his time at New England, when the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady dominance started out. He had initially interviewed for the OC position for the Patriots, but could not make the cut. But just one after one season, Klemm stepped away from the franchise. He was known to have an altercation with the Patriots’ Director of Player Personnel, Matt Groh. Their interaction was so loud that it “reverberated through the organization,” Boston Herald reported.

Klemm has been on the college football radar in the past. He started with SMU and then headed to UCLA, coaching the O-lines for both programs. Klemm was part of an impressive 2022 staff at Oregon, where he was the run-game coordinator, associate head coach, and also oversaw the O-line. The analyst is also a great recruiter, having won the Pac-12’s Recruiter of the Year in 2012. At Oregon, Klemm was able to land 1st-round pick Josh Conerly Jr.

Adrian Klemm is a Californian native, playing college football at Hawaii. Being part of the Trojans staff will be homecoming for him, after a productive career at his previous stops. But New hire update aside, Lincoln Riley also had to deliver some bad news about the squad.

Lincoln Riley lists 5 players down with injury

Programs have just one month to go before the 2025 season opens. And that’s why fans will be watching closely who gets hurt during practices. Riley already has 5 players in that list to begin with. “Caden Chittenden‘s a little bit limited. Carlon [Jones], [Dee] Reddick, Ja’kobi Lane, a few of those guys that by schedule weren’t able to do the – we didn’t do the full practice. All of those guys will be fully available, you know, here pretty soon in camp,” the HC noted. Lane will be an important figure in the WR room, following behind Makai Lemon to work in a retooled offense.

Also coming from a knee injury is Riley Wormley, who could not participate in practice. The RB was projected to be a great freshman prospect to bulk up the depth chart. Wormley put forward an impressive run show in his junior season in high school, hauling in 901 rushing yards. He can also double as a receiver if needed, catching 9 passes for 123 yards the same year. But Riley showed no concern, which means things are under control at the moment.

It’s going to be a tough season for Lincoln Riley, and he has to make sure all his cards are lined up perfectly to make it through. He has a lot to lose after all, as USC’s and fans’ patience for him is now running thin. He’s got to have a productive season as the bare minimum requirement for his survival, and he’s roping in all he can to help make that possible.