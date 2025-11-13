$3M HC on Florida’s Radar Makes a Move Against the Gators

The Florida Gators’ 2026 recruiting trail might hit a snag. Despite some early sparks, like 4-star WR Davian Groce from Texas and five-star DE JaReylan McCoy, Florida currently sits 13th in recruiting rankings without any 5-star commits. However, that situation differs from when a coach tries to recruit a player who’s already committed.

After Billy Napier’s firing following a disappointing 3-4 start and a 22-23 record over four years, $3M Tulane HC Jon Sumrall has emerged as a favorite to succeed him at the Swamp. But what happens when that same coach tries to pull one on you by snatching your early committed recruit? Marquez Daniel’s commitment to the Florida Gators is a big deal for the 2026 class. This 6’5” four-star wide receiver out of Booker T. Washington High in Tuskegee, Alabama, had plenty of SEC offers but chose the Gators.

But in a significant turn of events, Daniel is enjoying a little tease as he announces his official visit to Jon Sumrall’s Tulane Green Waves this weekend. Daniel’s high school journey at Booker T. Washington is a showcase of his rising star power. He uses his size and frame to dominate as a dynamic pass catcher. Based on his recent performances, writers consistently feature Marquez in top player performance articles for 4A Region 3.

For example, in a tight 40-44 loss to Handley, he still made a notable impact, and in a narrow 20-21 loss to Bullock County, he remained a key offensive weapon.

He also helped secure a 32-21 win against Munford. Marquez Daniel’s recruitment in June basically came down to Florida and Auburn. Now, most people thought Auburn had the edge. But heading into the weekend, he already knew he was picking Florida because of his connections with head coach Billy Napier and receivers coach Billy Gonzales.

“They were happy and super excited,” he said. He stopped taking visits once he fully committed to the Gators, but when the season started, things went downhill fast. Florida has stumbled to a rough 3–6 record, and the program decided to fire Billy Napier.

So now Tulane may have a chance to pull the four-star wide receiver into New Orleans. But if that happens, all the credit will go to Jon Sumrall. The 43-year-old is doing it all this season and has become the hottest name in the coaching market.

Jon Sumrall’s coaching hotspots

Jon Sumrall has racked up a stellar résumé in a short time. Florida fans are buzzing because he checks many of the boxes: SEC experience as a coach and a player, a winning mindset, and a reputation for having one of the best defenses in the Group of 5. With a 39-11 overall record as a head coach, he boasts a winning percentage close to 79%.

Before making waves at Tulane, Sumrall transformed Troy’s program into a powerhouse with back-to-back 12-2 and 11-2 seasons. He snagged two Sun Belt Conference titles and delivered bowl wins that put Troy on the map. With the Green Waves, he didn’t miss a beat. He led them to an impressive 9-5 season right out of the gate. And this year they’re cruising with a 7-2 record. So, the College Football Playoffs are right around the corner.

But the only problem is that Jon Sumrall is wanted by almost every college football program that has fired its head coach midseason. His success at all his past stints is the result of savvy game management and solid CEO-style leadership, which draws praise from insiders like The Athletic’s Chris Vannini. And even Paul Finebaum has endorsed a man like Jon Sumrall, given his reputation.

But if Jon Sumrall wishes to take his play-calling prowess to The Swamp, it’s most likely that Marquez Daniel might stay with the Gators.