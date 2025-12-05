$3M SEC Coach Named New LSU DC In the Event Lane Kiffin Fails to Keep Staff Together

Lane Kiffin’s new era at LSU could face its first major test before it truly begins, as a key defensive coach is already eyeing the exit. The new head coach has already brought in a host of his former staffers and secured some attractive recruits. However, despite Kiffin’s presence, the Tigers might be losing an important staffer to the G5 ranks, where an attractive opportunity has opened up.

Lane Kiffin and LSU are working to keep DC Blake Baker at home. Baker is expected to head to Tulane and replace Jon Sumrall as HC. Baker interviewed for the job this Monday, and with him being a former Green Wave player, the homecoming call might see Kiffin lose him. Baker’s departure will leave a gaping hole in the LSU staff, but there is someone proficient whom the Tigers can look at. 247Sports’ Cody Goodwin fielded Missouri DC Corey Batoon as Baker’s replacement.

Batoon has some connection to Lane Kiffin, having worked with him at FAU for one season as special teams, safeties coach, and co-DC. He’s been a nominee for the Broyles Award. Before Missouri, Batoon became a very attractive name because of his stint at South Alabama. The Jaguars’ defense ranked in the Top-25 in red zone defense in the six years he coached. The DC also improved the scoring defense in 2023, finishing 26th in the country (21 opponent points per game).

But Corey Batoon’s production at Missouri has really added some flair to his resume. He took a Tigers defense that finished 47th in third-down conversions to 5th in 2024 (30.19%). Batoon has performed on another level this year, as Missouri now sits at No. 10 in total defense (274.8 opponent yards per game). It restricted Auburn and Arkansas to 17 points this season. Early on in this season, Missouri was even looking like an SEC Championship-contending team.

All signs point to Blake Baker leaving for Tulane. It has become a powerful program under Jon Sumrall’s leadership, making it a great avenue for Baker to be an HC for the first time. And in that scenario, Kiffin will want someone familiar to replace the DC. It may not be a like-for-like hire, but Corey Batoon sure is an interesting opportunity for LSU. However, Missouri likes its DC too much for him to be courted away by other programs.

LSU has to push hard to attract Corey Batoon out of Missouri

Corey Batoon has been a prolific DC for Missouri over these two years. Plus, he signed an extension allowing him to stay on till 2027, after HC Eli Drinkwitz did so in July this year. According to that deal, the total pay for the assistants at Missouri was to go up to $12 million from $9.8 million. Batoon’s new salary is yet to be revealed, but his initial three-year contract was paying him $3 million. It’s only been a few months since the contract came through, making it unlikely for him to move out so soon.

But, this is the purple and gold after all, right? If his predecessor found enough reason to switch out the black, Corey Batoon might as well. LSU is paying Baker $2.5 million for the job, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in the FBS. Batoon had, in fact, replaced Baker at Missouri in 2024, who took over Matt House at LSU. He’s familiar with how Baker runs things, having run a similar 4-2-5 scheme for Mizzou in 2024.

This time next year, LSU will look very different on the sidelines. The Tigers may not have had the best of the seasons this year, but they sure have proved their might off the field. Having lured Lane Kiffin away from his home of seven years, they can present a really attractive offer for Corey Batoon.