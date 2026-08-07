Ticket Prices Cross $6,000 for OSU’s Major Non-Conference Game

The 2026 season is yet to kick off, but the excitement has already reached a fever pitch. Ohio State’s marquee non-conference showdown against Texas is generating massive buzz. However, the ticket price for this one is something no one expected.

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Premium ticket prices on the secondary resale market have officially surged past $6,000, as per a post by The Buckeye Nut on August 6. The Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin is all set to host the Buckeyes on September 12. As the prices skyrocketed, this game is now officially the most expensive and sought-after ticket of the entire 2026 season.

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The $6,000+ figure represents the absolute ceiling for premium and luxury club seating. Even the standard seating pricing is something to talk about. The cheapest single ticket available just to sit in the upper deck or the last ten rows of the stadium is roughly $547 to $605 before fees.

According to USA Today’s Inside Tracking, the average resale value for a single ticket is easily $1,010. It is competing closely with Texas’s most expensive game against its in-state rivals, Texas A&M. The average resale value for the Texas Derby is close to $1,057.

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The mid-tier section, or the ‘sweet spot,’ tickets are consistently fluctuating between $1,000 and $4,116. The highest demand is for the sideline rows 1–20, which are between the 30-yard lines. The fans will be placed right behind the team benches so the hype is understandable. These tickets range from $3,200 to $4,116. The Mid-Lower Sideline, which is rows 21–40 in the Middle Range, offers the best tactical view of the entire playing field.

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The tickets are getting so expensive because of the hype surrounding this game. Last season, Ohio State hosted Texas in Week 1. Even though the Longhorns were preseason No. 1, the Buckeyes still won the game 14-7. The 2026 encounter gives Texas a chance at revenge in this home-and-home series. The game will be broadcast on ABC, with the kickoff at 7:30 PM ET. Even ESPN’s College GameDay announced that it will be live on-site.

Last season, Ohio State dented Arch Manning’s hype. However, he returns for the 2026 season with Heisman predictions. The same goes for Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, who finished as a Heisman runner-up to Fernando Mendoza. Now, both players have evolved and have faced enough criticism to make a strong impression this season.

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The next most expensive game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

After the Ohio State and Texas Longhorns showdown, the next most expensive game is also played at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Lone Star Showdown between Texas and Texas A&M holds the crown as the next most expensive ticket in line.

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According to USA Today’s Longhorns Wire, the Texas Longhorns are completely dominating the secondary market. They have the highest average resale value of tickets in the 2026 college football season. The game set for November 27 between the in-state rivals has touched the ticket sales for $1,056. The best part of this game is that it will take place on Thanksgiving weekend.

Even the cheapest price for the nosebleed aisle is $546 before fees. All-in VIP packages and luxury lower-level club seating (such as the Zone Club) are priced between $5,000 and $8,100+ per seat before platform fees. The two schools didn’t meet each other for 12 years after Texas A&M decided to move conferences.