The clearest sign of the mood around this year’s Ohio State-Michigan game may be sitting on the resale market rather than the field. A ticket that cost more than $300 to get into last year’s matchup can now be found for considerably less.

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For a rivalry that usually commands a premium, those prices tell their own story. The Buckeyes are preparing for their worst regular season since 2011, while Michigan has spent much of Kyle Whittingham’s first year trying to find its footing.

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The Columbus Dispatch reported on November 24 that the cheapest tickets for the November 28 game at Ohio Stadium were listed at $140 on StubHub and $169 on Vivid Seats.

Lower-bowl seats began around $215 to $250, and the cheapest seats were in the north end zone. That is a sizeable change from last season. Before the 2025 meeting at Michigan Stadium, the tickets were listed at $319 on Vivid Seats and $327 on StubHub.

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The 2025 matchup eventually had listings as low as $286, including fees, on Vivid Seats, but the prices didn’t plummet as low as they are this season. Other tracking data also shows the market continuing to slide in the days before this year’s game.

Ticket Market Data recorded a lowest all-in price of $184 on Vivid Seats on November 23, down 26% from $248 a week earlier. Its median listing also fell from $894 to $741 during that period.

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Prices do vary between platforms and change as sellers adjust their listings, but the direction was clear. The prices plummeted just as Day’s Buckeyes have given fans little to celebrate.

The Buckeyes are 7-4 after losing 31-28 to Nebraska on November 21. They have dropped four regular-season games for the first time since 2011, when Luke Fickell was leading the program as an interim head coach.

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The loss in Lincoln followed an already disappointing run. Ohio State lost 30-18 to USC and 41-28 to Oregon, with the latter defeat coming at home in Ohio Stadium.

Ryan Day has not avoided responsibility. After the Nebraska defeat, he acknowledged that the season had fallen well short of what the program expected.

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“It’s not someplace we thought we’d be,” Day said. “We understand what the expectations are.”

He also accepted the criticism that comes with losing four games at Ohio State. The Buckeyes have been one of the country’s most consistent programs under Day, but that history has not bought him much patience in Columbus.

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Another loss to Michigan would make the final weeks of the season even harder for him. In 2024, the OSU head coach received death threats and had to hire armed guards for his home after the Michigan defeat.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, November 24, Day made clear that Ohio State’s disappointing season had not changed his view of the rivalry. He put winning against Michigan at the top of the team’s list.

“We need to win this game. That’s the No. 1 goal,” Day said. “This game means so much to this program… That’s just how it goes, because we need to win this game every year”.

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Kyle Whittingham’s season hasn’t been a smooth sail either, even though he will come off a marquee win against an undefeated UCLA team. Ironically, both teams’ struggles might just level the playing field.

But fans aren’t used to encouraging mediocrity in both Ann Arbor and Columbus, especially since Whittingham, with a winning track record, took over after the program’s coaching upheaval and inherited a roster that needed work on offense.

The Wolverines are now 6-5, with an offense averaging only 18.3 points per game, ranking near the bottom of the FBS. The program also had to fire its OC, Jason Beck, and has uncertainty regarding its QB room, just like Ohio State this year.

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Kyle Whittingham has tried to keep the rivalry in perspective. He said the game is important and could change the narrative around Michigan’s season, but he does not consider it a make-or-break moment for his tenure.

“You would have to be living in a cave to not understand the importance of this one,” Kyle Whittingham told reporters Monday.

However, the head coach emphasized that the program no longer has a “beat Ohio State” practice, but the rivalry remains just as important. The UM head coach also had addressed the “hate” regarding OSU in July and called it a “strong word.”

Now, the ticket prices, too, have been showing that the excitement around ‘The Game’ has waned at least this year. In truth, before the playoff era, fans expected a win in ‘The Game’ to mean more than simply finishing the season at 7-5.

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The rivalry still had a very different pull under the four-team playoff format. When both teams were still in the national title hunt, a loss to the other could end the season’s biggest ambition.

Ohio State and Michigan were both 11–0 when they faced each other in 2023. Fans paid a premium to get into the stadium, with the cheapest resale ticket listed at $676 and the average price reaching $1,695.

There is no similar playoff stake this time. Ohio State is 7–4, Michigan is 6–5, and both have fallen out of the 2026 CFP picture. For many fans, that has made this year’s game a much harder sell.

Tickets that were expected to sell for at least $500 before the season are now going for far less. Still, Ohio State and Michigan are meeting for the 122nd time, and the Buckeyes will have the home crowd behind them.

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It’s just that this would be the first time since 1966 that both OSU and Michigan enter The Game with four or more losses. There is nothing at stake except the prestige and rivalry bragging rights.

But how long can matchups sell just bragging rights in the CFP era with no conference championships, too, starting in 2027?