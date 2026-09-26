Ticket Prices Soar to $14,355 for Week 4 Matchup Between Ranked SEC Opponents

A matchup happening for the first time in nearly six decades was never going to be cheap. Neyland is sold out for the 30th straight game, Texas is finally coming to Tennessee’s turf, and somehow people are still acting shocked that resale prices went insane. At this point, you are not just buying a seat. You are paying for the right to say, “Yeah, I was there.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And then there is the $14,355 resale listing that showed up just a day or two before kickoff. That is not the normal price of getting into Neyland, obviously, but it tells you how absurd the top end of the market became once the stadium was sold out and the clock started running down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yahoo Sports highlighted just how wild the market has become: via Gametime, the most expensive Texas-Tennessee ticket was listed at more than 50 times the cheapest ticket for No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 18 Michigan, which started at $283. The catch is that the $14,355 figure was a top-end resale listing, not the standard get-in price.

Neyland Stadium holds 101,915, but demand for this game has pushed the resale market far beyond normal levels. Premium seats are limited, and once one lands on a platform like Gametime, sellers can ask almost anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump’s expected attendance added another twist. After the announcement, the cheapest resale tickets on sites like StubHub and TickPick reportedly dropped from above $500 to roughly $376 to $387, with some buyers likely thinking twice about heavier security and longer entry times.

But the biggest reason is the history. Texas has never played Tennessee at Neyland, and the two teams have not met since the 1969 Cotton Bowl. Texas leads the all-time series 2-1, and this is also their first meeting as SEC opponents. That alone explains why the resale market got so aggressive.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Tennessee fans, this is not just another ranked home game. Texas and Tennessee have met only three times in football history, all at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tennessee won the first matchup 20-14 on Jan. 1, 1951, while Texas won 16-0 on Jan. 1, 1953 and 36-13 on Jan. 1, 1969. That means these programs have gone 57 years without facing each other.

This is the first regular-season meeting between the two programs and the first time Texas has ever played at Neyland Stadium. For a lot of fans, this is literally the first chance in their lifetime to watch Tennessee play Texas in Knoxville.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stakes are even bigger because Tennessee is hosting No. 1 Texas. Tennessee has beaten an AP No. 1 team only twice in program history, against LSU in 1959 and Auburn in 1985, so a win here would be massive. Add a sold-out Neyland crowd, Checker Neyland, College GameDay and the top-ranked team in the country, and this is clearly not a normal Saturday.

Then there is the SEC angle. Texas joined the conference before the 2024 season, and this is the first time the two programs are meeting as conference opponents. Both fan bases use the “UT” identity, both wear orange, and the social-media back-and-forth has already added some edge. For fans, this is history, bragging rights and the possible start of a new SEC rivalry all packed into one game.

ADVERTISEMENT

So with all that hype, history and scarcity driving the market, the obvious question is whether any ticket is actually worth paying this much for.

Worth Buying?

We saw a very similar economic panic earlier this year during the Indiana vs. Miami CFP National Championship Game, where basic upper-deck seats alone shattered records by spiking past $3,800 on the secondary market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, this weekend’s pricing gap proves that not all ranked matchups are created equal in the eyes of the public. While the Big Ten battle in Michigan is a great football game, the SEC clash between Texas and Tennessee has captured the entire country’s attention as the premier event of Week 4.

Lower-bowl seats at Neyland are comfortably commanding anywhere from $512 to over $4,162 on sites like Vivid Seats. Whether you are one of the lucky few watching from a $14,000 luxury suite or just hanging out on your couch for free, it is safe to say Neyland would be the loudest place on the earth this weekend.