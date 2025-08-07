How Many Years Can Arch Manning Still Spend in College? When Will Texas QB Enter NFL Draft After Grandfather Archie Squashed 2026 Talk?

From being the most talked about QB in college football despite being a backup, to being touted to lead Texas to a national title. The journey that young Arch Manning has taken has always been under the microscope of media scrutiny. Despite that, in the limited snaps last year, Arch Manning had shown that the buzz and the talent were very well deserved after leading Texas to 2 wins last year after Quinn Ewers’ injury. The journey forward? The Arch Manning buzz train reached its zenith.

Despite not being a starter, young Arch is widely believed favorite to win the Heisman with +600 odds as per BetMGM. Moreover, ESPN also gave him a 10% chance of going first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft if he declares. But now comes the plot twist. According to the Manning family’s patriarch and Arch’s grandfather, Archie Manning, the 2026 draft won’t be the time when Arch declares for the NFL. “Arch isn’t going to do that. He’ll be at Texas,” said Archie when asked about the 2026 draft prospects of Arch Manning. So, how long will Arch actually play?

How many years can Arch Manning still spend in college?

Arch Manning joined the Longhorns back in 2023, being a five-star recruit and the ‘Manning’ name to back up his case. A graduate of Newman High School, Texas, Arch completed 65.5% of the passes for 8,599 yards over four seasons from 2019 to 2022. Moreover, his rushing ability, too, was to notch as he gained 1,108 yards in the ground game, making his case for a lethal dual-threat QB. So, coming to Texas was going to be big for him, and also showcasing that he had the talent to back that famed ‘Manning’ name.

“Yea I’m going to The University of Texas. I like the coaches and the program and just the vibe at Texas. I grew up a Texas fan and it’s a dream come true to play here. Coach Sark [Steve Sarkisian] and the offensive scheme they run really fits my style. I liked the culture and the city of Austin, too. It just felt right,” said Arch Manning after his enrollment at Texas. Now, after two years learning behind Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning is ready to take his breakthrough.

The 2025 season would be pivotal for him as he will be starting as QB1 for the Longhorns after Quinn Ewers’ departure to the NFL. So, with that promise, his NFL Draft case has been strong with various analysts touting him to at least finish top 5. But after his grandfather Archie’s statement, it looks like he will be staying in Texas for some time now, like his uncles. If he does that? The QB will have 3 more years, including the 2025 season, to play at the collegiate level, considering he redshirted in his first year in 2023.

When will Texas QB enter the NFL Draft after grandfather Archie squashed the 2026 talk?

Both Eli and Peyton Manning have been the best players in their own right, and all of them have used their full eligibility to develop at the collegiate level. For instance, Peyton Manning, who in 1994 enrolled at the University of Tennessee, played all four years and entered the NFL draft in his senior year in 1998. As for Eli Manning, playing for Ole Miss, he, too, played all four seasons at the collegiate level and was picked as no.1 overall in the NFL draft, 2004. Can we see, then, Arch Manning following the same route?

“I’m really just worried about getting through this interview and then getting through the run tomorrow. I’m just focused on this year and getting better each day,” replied Arch Manning when asked about his NFL Draft year in a recent interview. Even Cleveland Browns’ owner Jimmy Haslam, who is close to the Manning family, also weighed in on Arch Manning’s draft year. “I think if you know the Manning family, I would bet that – and I don’t know Arch at all. I’d bet he stays in college for two years,” said Haslam.

Arch has more than enough reasons to play for four years at least, if not five (including the red-shirt year), considering the NIL opportunities that are there now. The Longhorns QB already commands an NIL value of $6.8 million, will most expectedly to increase this year after his performances. Moreover, Arch also has deals with Red Bull, EA Sports College Football 25, and Uber, making it lucrative to stay. So, it’s possible we could see him play even in the 2027 season and then declare for the NFL draft.