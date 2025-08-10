Tim Brando Makes Announcement for College Football Week 0 in His 11th Season With FOX

College football is nearly back, and Tim Brando is wasting no time in setting the tone. The fall camp is underway. The veteran broadcaster, who is moving on to his 11th season with Fox Sports, revealed that he will be on the call for Week 0. But there’s another addition that will make the headlines on August 23. His week 0 kickoff happens to collide with the grand opening of a brand new state-of-the-art stadium as well, surely grabbing eyeballs for two reasons. So, what’s his calling sheet?

Brando and his team will land in Lawrence to broadcast Fresno State’s squaring off against the Jayhawks. The game will see the opening of Kansas’ David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium—a $448 million transformation. Tim Brando and his team will be present at the David Booth Stadium to paint us the picture-play that will see the clash of the Jayhawks and the Bulldogs.

“Week 0 and the start of the CFB season is just two weeks away! Our friends @KU_Football will be opening their brand new state-of-the-art Stadium. @FresnoStateFB one of the favourites in the @MountainWest will be in Lawrence and so well we,” tweeted Tim Brando. With Brett Abender, D. Scott Alexander, and Michael Barshop rounding out the crew and joining Devin Gardner and Josh Sims on the sidelines.

And the stadium? It boasts the capacity of 40,000 people, a tad bit less than the earlier 47,000 seats. The renovations further include a new conference center, elevated seating, closer premium seating, and a new scoreboard. Don’t forget the huge “Rock Chalk” display on the west side of the stadium. But these renovations and numbers are not the most thrilling part. So, what else is there?

It’s its history that speaks louder. Peeling back the layers to 1922, the foundation of the stadium, then called ‘The Booth,’ is dedicated to honoring the 127 men and women from the university who died during World War I. Back to the present, on Friday, the Jayhawks practiced on the renovated turf for the first time.

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold is rightly excited about the opportunity. “…to be in there and get a feel for it has been great. Some of our coaches want to just practice in there every day,” Leipold said. “But right now we don’t have that luxury yet, as things are still being worked on. Looking forward to getting in there in about a week, where we can get the scoreboard on, get the play clocks on, get used to some other things.”

It would be interesting to note how Tim Brando and the team present the clash on August 23. Meanwhile, Brando made another set of headlines for his blunt opinion about the Paul Finebaum show.

Tim Brando gets blunt on the Paul Finebaum show

Paul Finebaum’s recent burn aimed at Rhett Lashlee is all fresh in our minds. Like Finebaum, Tim Brando is also unapologetic in his take. “I occasionally still enjoy @Finebaum, but not when ‘Fan Feuds’ and ridiculous statements different fans are meant to hurt others that take part in his show, and it happens a lot. It’s been the calling card of Paul’s great success through the years.”

Yes, the fan bickering and booing are part of the entertainment to keep the audience plopped down on the chair, but if you remove it, you get the gold content. Pure analysis, accumulated over 40 years, providing insights you can’t find anywhere else.

Brando continued, “So, guess we deal with it as part of the entertainment. Giving fans a ‘voice’ is a good thing, until it’s not. Don’t get me wrong, many of their noteworthy personalities are his show’s bedrock.” And Paul’s genius does not require the fan’s antics to go viral. He has got himself the Paul Finebaum brand, enough for the football fandom to keep listening to his riveting takes.