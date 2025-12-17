Billionaire OU Donor Releases Verdict on Brent Venables’ Tenure Before First CFP Run

Brent Venables’ arrival at Oklahoma came with an air of uncertainty. Having built his reputation as one of the best defensive minds in the country helped his cause. However, it was the first time Venables was taking the reins as a head coach, and donor Tim Headington had his back. Now, with Oklahoma heading to its first college playoff berth in five years, Headington couldn’t be prouder.

“Culture takes time, and he (Brent Venables) has created a culture and a mindset that all OU fans should take great pride in,” OU donor Tim Headington shared with On3.

“I knew they got it right a long time ago. However, 10 wins does feel pretty good.”

Coming off a 6-7 record and a bowl loss, Brent Venables’ Oklahoma is going strong. Fighting off adversity – a roster plagued by injuries and its QB1 breaking a bone in his throwing hand – the Sooners squeezed right into the playoffs (10-2). Losses to Texas and Ole Miss hurt, but at the end of the day, Venables steered his program to a No. 8 seed in the first round against Alabama.

This is the first time since 2019 that OU is entering the playoffs, and $1.2 billion (Forbes) donor Tim Headington is extremely proud of the decision they made four years ago.

“From the day we met at his lake house in South Carolina, it was abundantly clear he was the guy,” he remarked.

“One season does not define or validate hiring Brent. There have been countless examples over the past four seasons that have provided that validation; I knew they got it right a long time ago. However, 10 wins does feel pretty good.”

Four years ago, college football faced a major shakeup.

The NCAA allowed student-athletes to earn financial compensation, while the transfer portal’s one-time transfer exception injected a fresh dose of buzz. At that time, while adapting to these changes, Norman went into a leadership transition while making the switch to the SEC.

In 2021, Lincoln Riley, then the head coach, was one of the program’s winningest coaches. Having led the Sooners to four consecutive Big 12 titles, Riley was making it big. The program was amid a contract extension with him, but he was determined to leave and go to USC.

Starting on such shaky ground, Brent Venables was expected to deliver impressive results. Although he had earlier served as OU’s defensive coordinator for 13 seasons, Riley’s mess after his departure did nothing to strengthen his appeal. After his exit, the locker room saw a mass exodus, with many starters, including Heisman finalist Caleb Williams, following him to the Trojans.

With the roster in disarray, he rebuilt the program, and it took time. His tenure was marked by two losing seasons in 2022 and 2024, with last year’s 20-21 bowl loss to Army earning him much criticism. However, the 2025 season saw Washington State’s QB John Mateer arrive at Norman. After throwing for 2,578 yards and 12 touchdowns with seven scores, the junior QB is now prepping for Alabama.

Brent Venables gears up for his first CFP run

Coming off a lackluster season, the grit and perseverance have paid off for Brent Venables. Talking about the feat, the head coach got a bit emotional and a lot philosophical.

“I don’t mind to be judged in front of people and failing in front of the world,” he said. “But you also be put back together in front of those who broke you as well. And so there’s that.”

Gearing up for his first CFP run at Oklahoma, Brent Venables will be facing Alabama again.

In their November 15 matchup, the Sooners secured a close 23-21 victory over Alabama. However, repeating that win might be trickier. Though they forced three turnovers, the offensive machinery needs some oiling. And QB John Mateer’s interception game (10) paints a concerning picture.

“We need to, offensively, get back to the rhythm and the cadence that we (had) earlier in the year, make the layups that are there.”

It would be interesting to note how this matchup pans out. Presently, ESPN has predicted Alabama to win with a 50.9% chance.