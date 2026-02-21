Garrett Nussmeier Coach That Lane Kiffin Chose to Let Go Nears New College Football Gig

Baton Rouge has seen more arrivals than departures since Lane Kiffin arrived. But that may soon change. Former LSU offensive analyst Tim Rattay now appears to be moving away from the program. With an SBC West program interested in his services, Rattay’s next destination might already be set.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tim Rattay took over quarterback coach duties for LSU last season and helped stabilize the team during a challenging 2025 for the Tigers. After the season, he returned to his previous role as an offensive analyst within the program. However, his time at LSU may be coming to an end, with Lane Kiffin reportedly letting him go and South Alabama showing interest in hiring him as its passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rattay played an important role in Baton Rouge, particularly in mentoring quarterbacks like Garrett Nussmeier. With the new opportunity at South Alabama, he would be taking the next step in his coaching career. Hired by Brian Kelly in February last year, Tim Rattay’s stint at LSU did not turn out as expected. The Tigers endured a disappointing season and finished with a 7-6 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before joining LSU, Tim Rattay spent four years as quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma State from 2020 to 2024. Before that, he worked as quarterbacks coach for Washington in 2019. He also coached at Louisiana Tech from 2016 to 2018 after getting promoted from wide receivers coach, a role he held from 2013 to 2015. Rattay began his coaching career as a wide receivers coach for the Las Vegas Locomotives from 2011 to 2012.

This experience makes him a strong candidate for South Alabama if the move happens. To understand his journey better, it helps to look at his playing career.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Rattay started his high school career at Mesa High School in Arizona. He did not play much early on and later transferred to Phoenix Christian, where his father was a coach. He was not highly recruited, so he attended Scottsdale Community College. There, he earned the starting job and led all junior college quarterbacks with 28 touchdown passes and 3,526 passing yards.

He later transferred to Louisiana Tech, where he became one of the best quarterbacks in school history. He set several NCAA records and finished in the top 10 of Heisman Trophy voting in 1998. That season, he threw for 4,943 yards and 46 touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

After college, Rattay moved on to professional football, beginning the next stage of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Rattay’s NFL background and how it shaped his coaching career

Tim Rattay entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (212th overall) by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2000 NFL Draft. He saw limited playing time during his time with the team. In 2005, the 49ers traded him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a sixth-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He mostly served as a backup there as well.

In 2007, Rattay signed with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent. He made the team’s 53-man roster but was released the next day. Later that year, he signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals as a backup to Kurt Warner after starter Matt Leinart suffered an injury. Rattay played a small role but was effective near the goal line, completing three passes for three touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2009, he signed with the Las Vegas Locomotives in the United Football League. This marked the final stage of his playing career. In 2010, Rattay retired from professional football and began his coaching career.