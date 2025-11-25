Tim Skipper Announces New Opportunity for Locker Room as Multiple Injuries Rock Nico Iamaleava & UCLA

Essentials Inside The Story Interim head coach Tim Skipper remains upbeat despite a 3-8 season.

QB Nico Iamaleava and other key players remain in doubt.

Can UCLA Bruins end their 4 game losing streak?

As we approach the 95th battle of the Victory Bell, both teams in LA are out of playoff contention. Both UCLA (3-8) and No. 19 USC (8-3) are coming off embarrassing thrashings. They could close out the season with a respectable win, but multiple injuries have plagued the Bruins’ roster. QB1 Nico Iamaleava himself is banged up, and interim head coach Tim Skipper shared a positive update for the younger players on the squad.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think everybody’s available,” he said to the press. “Especially when you’re getting some injuries and things like that. Everybody knows they have a role, and they need to be ready to go. That’s going to go for everybody. Age doesn’t really matter. We’re just trying to get guys that can help us win the game. So you definitely could see multiple people out there.”

Presently, the locker room has sustained multiple injuries. Nico Iamaleava, DB Rodrick Pleasant, TE Hudson Habermehl, TE Jack Pedersen (and WR Rico Flores), and other key players are on rehab. While the veterans are on a recovery curve, younger players are seizing the opportunities. Especially two freshmen, DL Cole Cogshell and RB Karson Cox, who took to the gridiron for the first time this season. As Skipper said, they will ‘definitely’ get the chance to showcase their talent this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, if Iamaleava’s status is uncertain, redshirt sophomore Luke Duncan will once again get the opportunity. On the offensive side, the injuries go beyond the QB room. The starting tight end and WR positions are in a fragile state as well.

Imago October 18, 2025, Pasadena, California, USA: 9 Nico Iamaleava, QB of the UCLA Bruins scrambles during their BIG 10 football game against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday October 18, 2025 at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California. Bruins defeat Maryland, 20-17. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Pasadena USA – ZUMAp124 20251018_zaa_p124_073 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

TE Hudson Habermehl is presently under concussion protocol, with the coaching staff “waiting for him to get cleared.” Presently, it’s day-to-day. After Hudson, TE Jack Pederson sits behind him on the depth chart, who himself is listed on a day-to-day basis, owing to a high ankle injury. This has put a lot of pressure on the TE room. With both these key players injured, freshman Noah Fox-Flores might see some action this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the WR room, Rico Flores (WR-Z) sustained a calf injury against Washington and “couldn’t finish the game”. As of now, he is on a day-to-day. Behind Flores, transfer Jaedon Wilson might see more action. As of now, he has recorded two receptions for 20 yards against Northwestern.

On the defensive side of the ball. DB Rod Pleasant is out. He suffered a shoulder injury and underwent surgery on Monday. “He’s actually been playing through a lot of pain throughout the year, and it finally got to the point where we needed to have the surgery,” Tim Skipper said. Coach Skipper stressed the importance of younger players prepping for their expanded roles. However, the quarterback position remains concerning due to the lack of experience in the QB room behind Iamaleava.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Will Nico Iamaleava play against USC?

Nico Iamaleava’s controversial switch from Tennessee to the UCLA Bruins was never a celebrated affair. One that has proved far costly than the reported $4 million NIL demand. Coming off a concussion sustained against Nebraska, Nico’s season took another jolt. On Saturday, he took a massive hit from Washington DL Bryce Butler in the third quarter. Soon after, he headed to the medical tent and did not return.

“Nico had some neck spasm stuff happen, just kind of got tackled funny and didn’t calm down enough for him to get back in the game,” Skipper told reporters Monday.”Right now, we are still kind of waiting. He’s doing all his rehab stuff today. And we’ll see where he is. I guess the best way to put it right now is he’s day-to-day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing couldn’t be worse for UCLA. Iamaleava previously missed the Ohio State game with a concussion. His lackluster 2025 season was a critical year for his future draft plans. One that hasn’t been successful for both UCLA and himself. The Bruins had a three-game winning streak in between and averaged 33 points per game. But that was the only high point.

Since then, they have failed to generate offensive production, resulting in a point differential of -129 across their four consecutive losses. This could also mark the last game for interim coach Skipper. And he would surely like to close it out on a high note.