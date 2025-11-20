Tim Skipper Gives Honest Update on Nico Iamaleava Amid UCLA’s Multiple Injury Crisis

UCLA’s star QB, Nico Iamaleava, threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns in that Nebraska game, but suffered a tough loss. The Nov. 8 game also led to concussion symptoms appearing post-game, forcing him out against top-ranked Ohio State. However, the interim HC Tim Skipper has some glimmer of hope while talking about his QB1.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He is the definition of day-to-day,” Skipper said during a conversation with Wayne Cook. “I’m hoping that we get Tuesday practice, he’s ready to roll. So that’s what I’m hoping will happen, then we’ll get to Wednesday and hope that it happens on Wednesday. But right now, I’m hoping we can get him to Tuesday’s practice and ready to go.” With Nico Iamaleava back in practice, his teammates are buzzing about his bounce-back.

UCLA tight end Jack Pedersen can’t stop praising him. “Nico just came out and practiced,” Pedersen said, highlighting the positive energy in training. What stands out is how dynamic Iamaleava is. He’s a true dual-threat, fearless in taking hits rather than sliding. It’s a trait his coaches have been working to manage for his own safety. Pedersen adds, “He’s a great competitor, a leader, and a true team guy.” Tim Skipper’s worries don’t really end with his star QB, Nico Iamaleava.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To put it briefly, the entire roster is experiencing various health issues. “Healthwise, we’re banged up. Like you said, everybody’s banged up. I don’t think we have any of the real serious stuff yet, but we’ll meet later on today and see what’s happening. There’s always at this time of the year, there’s always something that surprises you. And you get nervous when a guy’s just limping to be honest with you,” Skipper said to Wayne Cook.

“So, I always take them all pretty seriously and I just wait to hear from the doctors and trainers and stuff, and then we move on from there with that.” The Bruins have seen several crucial offensive linemen, including Garrett DiGiorgio, K.D. Arnold and Jaylen Jeffers miss significant time. Losing key blockers makes it tougher to protect whoever’s under center and opens holes for the running game. On defense, the losses have been equally painful. Starting defensive linemen like Robert James III and Tim Partlow have been ruled out for the season with serious injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It puts more pressure on the younger guys to fill those big shoes against tough opponents. Fortunately, DiGiorgio and Reuben Unije, alongside Nico Iamaleava, participated in Tuesday’s practice.

Tim Skipper highlights Nico Iamaleava’s backup’s impact

During Nico’s time out, backup QB Luke Duncan had his moments. In a game against the No.1 Buckeyes, he finished with a solid 154 yards and a touchdown. The Bruins even dialed back the playbook to ease him in during the first half, but once comfortable, Duncan turned heads in the second. Interim coach Tim Skipper acknowledged that if Nico can’t suit up for the final home game against Washington, Duncan’s ready.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’d be a week better, you know what I mean?” Skipper said of Duncan. “We’ll see how that all plays out. I’m going to wait until we see what we have going as far as with the injuries and things like that, and then we’ll just move along with it.” The Bruins (3–7, 3–4 Big Ten) are hosting Washington on Saturday, and it might end up being their last regular-season game ever at the Rose Bowl.

With not enough wins to qualify for a bowl, their season will wrap up against rival USC at the Coliseum. Saturday may also be the last time Tim Skipper is coaching in the Rose Bowl.