We thought College GameDay was getting wild, but SEC Nation clearly isn’t letting it have all the fun. Tim Tebow has seen his fair share of wild moments in college football, but South Carolina fans might have just found a new way to leave the former Heisman winner speechless. This time, one Gamecocks fan had a request so unexpected that even Tebow didn’t quite know how to respond.

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Ryan, a South Carolina fan, clearly didn’t come to the Georgia–South Carolina game just to watch football. He showed up with a big board carrying a rather unusual request for Tebow: “Shave my head.” And he wasn’t joking. He even brought a trimmer along to make sure the job got done.

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Tebow, meanwhile, didn’t need much convincing. He grabbed the trimmer and shaved off a massive chunk of Ryan’s hair right down the middle of his head.

“I think that’s it,” Tebow said after shaving. “Can you look up for a second?”

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As soon as Ryan looked up, Tebow took a long pause and then started jumping with excitement and laughing as he yelled, “Ryan, let’s go! Get over here,” while dabbing him up.

What made it funnier was that Ryan looked exactly like Tebow’s co-host, Paul Finebaum. Tebow got so excited that he started asking to get Finebaum on the screen to see the uncanny resemblance between the two.

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“Let’s find Paul,” Tebow said in excitement. “All right, we’ll track down Paul.”

Finally, after a few seconds, Finebaum appeared on the screen with a blank look as he saw the fan. Someone from the segment said, “There he is. Look at this. It’s like looking in the mirror, Paul.”

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While Finebaum was soaking it in, Tebow gave Ryan another trim, but this time just to make him look more presentable. He cleared the extra hair from the already shaved head. While Tebow was busy doing that, Finebaum also added, “Let’s clean it up a little bit.” The stoic Finebaum finally let out a laugh.

Tebow is being all about surprising his viewers this week because only yesterday he called the LSU Tigers dangerous, despite Lane Kiffin’s team losing two consecutive games. The Texas loss confirmed that the Tigers won’t be in the CFP conversation anymore. However, for Tebow, they can still pose a formidable challenge to Tennessee.

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“I think they’re the most dangerous team in the country. They’re unranked and maybe one of the top three or four most talented teams in the country,” Tebow said.

Tennessee has struggled with consistency this season, particularly at the quarterback position. Faizon Brandon, a first-year college player, impressed the coaching staff during preseason training camp and earned the starting quarterback position. Brandon injured his right shoulder during Tennessee’s narrow 20-17 defeat against Texas, forcing him out of action.

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With Brandon injured, sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre took over as the starter and started five consecutive games. MacIntyre also suffered an injury, this time to his knee, during Tennessee’s 22-7 victory over Texas A&M.

“Especially when you have two young quarterbacks for Tennessee, these two quarterbacks’ QBR on third down is 217th and 168th. There are only 219 eligible quarterbacks. So when you’ve got a great defense and a running game, but you can’t throw the ball against an LSU team that gets after the quarterback, they’re so dangerous.”

Tebow believes Tennessee is already dealing with injuries to both its quarterbacks. Whoever starts against LSU could face significant pressure. LSU won’t go easy on them, as they have recorded 40 sacks this season, the most of any team in the country.



