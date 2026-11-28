Even a Heisman Trophy winner can’t control every outfit at home. While visiting Tim Tebow on the SEC Nation set in Tuscaloosa, his wife, Demi-Leigh, accidentally dressed their daughter in a pattern closely associated with Alabama football.

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During the family’s visit to the broadcast set, Demi-Leigh shared a sweet video on Instagram showing their toddler daughter, Daphne, bundled up in a black-and-white houndstooth coat while watching her dad work.

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Alongside the clip, she tagged her husband with a playful confession:

“We love getting to watch dada work so hard at SEC Nation. Sorry @timtebow for dressing her in houndstooth. Apparently it’s an Alabama thing, I just thought it was cute!”

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Tebow didn’t waste any time reacting. Hopping straight into the comment section, the former Florida Gator quarterback kept his response short, sharp, and relatable with just three words:

“Not the houndstooth.”

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For anyone unfamiliar with SEC traditions, the lighthearted exchange comes down to one of college football’s most iconic symbols. While Demi-Leigh, who grew up in South Africa before winning Miss Universe in 2017, simply picked out a classic winter print for her daughter, houndstooth is practically sacred in Tuscaloosa.

Legendary Alabama coach Paul “Bear” Bryant made the black-and-white checkered fedora famous on the Crimson Tide sidelines in the 1960s and ’70s, turning the pattern into a classic symbol of Alabama football.

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That history makes the wardrobe mix-up even funnier given Tebow’s own past with the Crimson Tide. Long before he became a two-time national champion and one of the biggest stars in Florida Gators history, Tebow was a top high school recruit who had to decide between two powerhouse programs: Florida and Alabama.

He famously chose the Gators in 2005, kicking off a college career defined by competitive SEC battles against Alabama. Seeing his daughter accidentally rep the rival school two decades later gave Tebow a full-circle dad moment he never saw coming.

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As it turns out, the houndstooth coat wasn’t Daphne’s only moment with Alabama pride during the trip. During the live SEC Nation broadcast, the show put Demi-Leigh and Daphne on screen as they hung out on a grassy field near the set with Big Al, Alabama’s elephant mascot.

While Daphne slowly reached out to touch Big Al’s trunk, Tebow watched from the desk with a big smile. His co-hosts couldn’t help teasing him on air, joking that Daphne might be ready to “make the decision that you couldn’t do” by picking the Crimson Tide.

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The timing made the mix-up even better. SEC Nation was in Tuscaloosa to wrap up the regular season on Iron Bowl weekend, putting Tebow right in the middle of Crimson Tide territory alongside co-host and former Alabama safety Roman Harper.

Between the houndstooth coat and the hangout with Big Al, Tebow spent the morning surrounded by rival colors while trying to stay loyal to Gainesville.

Since getting married in January 2020 and welcoming Daphne Reign in July 2025, the couple has been raising their daughter in Jacksonville, Florida, deep in Gators territory. Named after Demi-Leigh’s South African great-aunt, 16-month-old Daphne clearly hasn’t learned the rules of SEC rivalries yet, and judging by Tebow’s reaction, he doesn’t seem to mind.