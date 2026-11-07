Tim Tebow Issues Tough Reality Check for Pete Golding’s Ole Miss Before They Face Kirby Smart’s Georgia: “It’s Too Difficult”

Georgia’s defense is suffocating opponents, and college football legend Tim Tebow says Ole Miss faces one nearly insurmountable problem. If they suffer a loss, that will drop the Rebels’ playoff odds to a bleak 41%, and their single path to victory depends on a running game that is now severely compromised.

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Tim Tebow joined Matt Barrie on Friday to break down exactly what Pete Golding needs to do to survive this matchup. Georgia enters with one loss, while Ole Miss sits with two losses, meaning a win keeps Georgia’s national championship hopes alive, while a loss for Ole Miss likely ends their playoff chances.

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“I think this Georgia defense is too good. They’re not the same Georgia defense that Ole Miss played last year,” Tebow warned, dropping a serious reality check on Pete Golding’s squad. “With Chris Cole, Raylen Wilson, I think they’re going to be spying on him. Second and third and long, I think it’s too difficult. So you got to be able to get a good enough running game to keep this Georgia defense balanced.”

Well, you only have to look at how downright terrifying Kirby Smart’s defense has been throughout the year! The Dawgs have been suffocating opponents with their run defense, giving up a microscopic 86.0 rushing yards per game on a mere 2.7 yards per carry.

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And it’s not just the run game. The secondary is making life miserable for quarterbacks through the air, while the defense is allowing only 14.9 points per game to rank among the elite in the country.

Last season, Ole Miss’s Trinidad Chambliss led the Rebels to a win over Georgia with a clutch performance, but repeating that feat won’t come easy against this year’s Bulldogs. If anything, this might be the best Georgia defense since its 2024 campaign.

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“Well, I think everybody wants to make it about the quarterbacks, and I get it because these are two of the best quarterbacks in the country,” Tebow said during the broadcast. “Trinidad Chambliss, you look at what he did last year against Georgia. He had one of the best games that I’ve seen in the last five years. It was incredible, but we can’t make tomorrow just about the quarterback for Ole Miss.”

Tebow’s warning highlights a major tactical shift for the Rebels. While everyone is hyping up the quarterback battle between Trinidad Chambliss and Georgia’s Gunner Stockton, the game is going to be won in the trenches and on the ground.

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Ole Miss is dealing with a major blow because its star running back, Kewan Lacy, has been ruled out as he recovers from an injury. That means the pressure shifts entirely to the next men up in the backfield to keep Georgia’s ferocious defense guessing.

With Lacy sidelined, true sophomore running back Shekai Mills-Knight and junior Makhi Frazier have to step up and carry the load. Tebow insists that these two young backs must deliver enough production to keep the offense balanced.

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If Ole Miss becomes one-dimensional and forces Chambliss to do it all through the air, the Rebels are going to find themselves trapped in second-and-long or third-and-long situations all night.

Despite the pressure, Ole Miss has plenty of reasons to play with confidence. Playing at home in Oxford, with an electric crowd behind them, gives the Rebels a distinct emotional edge. But emotion alone won’t stop the Bulldogs’ ground game. Georgia enters the matchup boasting the most lethal rushing attack in the SEC, ripping off a staggering 5.9 yards per carry.

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That means the ultimate burden falls on Pete Golding’s defensive front to pull off a monumental stop. Tebow emphasized that the Rebels’ defensive line simply has to show up and disrupt Georgia’s rhythm from the first whistle. Luckily for Ole Miss, they have a literal game-changer in the middle: defensive tackle Will Echoles.

Described by many as potentially the best defensive tackle in the entire country, Echoles will need to play like a superstar if the Rebels want to keep their playoff dreams alive.