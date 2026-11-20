What looked like a harmless Christian organization at first has now caught the country’s attention for all the wrong reasons after Pablo Torre and Kiera Butler’s September report.

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The report alleged that Life Surge pushed people into courses worth $40,000, which for many led to massive debt. Tim Tebow was the face of the company and appeared in several Life Surge events promoting its courses.

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Within a day, the former Gators QB came out publicly and paused his relationship with Life Surge. Now, over a month later, Life Surge is facing dire circumstances, directly linked to the ‘damaging’ report.

“Okay, I’m actually just getting a text message from a source,” Kiera Butler said to Pablo Torre on his November 20 podcast. “Just got word that at least 85 people have been let go. I mean, it’s more than half.”

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After Tim Tebow paused his relationship with Life Surge, many other speakers also followed suit. Megachurch pastor Craig Groeschel and Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazulla made similar decisions.

The future events that Life Surge marketed, featuring NBA legend Magic Johnson, actress Candace Cameron, and prominent motivational speaker Nick Vujicic, also “quietly” disappeared from its promotional materials. All of it seems to have hit Life Surge financially.

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“This has been coming in kind of different waves of layoffs since the beginning of the month,” Butler added. “One of those rounds of layoffs was discussed on November 10 in a companywide meeting, and they announced some changes in their scheduling for 2027.”

According to Butler, Life Surge’s 2027 events have become sparser. Before the report, the company held around 32 to 36 events per year. But now, they have announced just around a dozen events in 2027.

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“At one of these staffwide meetings that they had, according to one of our sources, they did mention our reporting as a contributing factor in these decisions,” Butler said.

Life Surge has still maintained that it follows standard marketing procedures and doesn’t conceal anything from its event attendees. However, according to the report, the alleged ‘scam’ begins after attendees enter the $20-priced events.

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The attendees allege that after paying for the events, they are often pushed into expensive financial courses that cost up to $40,000. Moreover, folks who couldn’t afford the fees are then quickly connected to a third-party lender.

The attendees are allegedly encouraged to take on credit card debt and even pushed towards taking out home-equity loans. Tim Tebow’s role in promoting the program became news because he headlined 10 Life Surge events in 2024 and 2025.

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“I am so devastated that Christians like Tim Tebow made me trust in something that has taken so much money from me,” a complaint to the Federal Trade Commission reads. “This is evil, especially because I’m disabled on a limited income.”

The company released a statement saying that the speakers aren’t told to endorse the courses. However, a 2023 clip of Tim Tebow surfaced in which he allegedly encourages attendees to “follow through” on the courses.

Amid that controversy, Life Surge also faced a separate federal lawsuit filed by its former sales personnel over unpaid overtime. Under a proposed settlement, the company could pay $5,000 to each plaintiff, though it denies wrongdoing.

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In total, the Better Business Bureau currently lists 35 complaints against Life Surge for its malpractice, billing, sales pressure, and advertising. And Tim Tebow’s role is still under scrutiny since, according to reports, Tim Tebow received an appearance fee ranging from $50,000 to $100,000.

It’s still worth noting that the investigation hasn’t yet confirmed whether Tim Tebow and other celebrities knew about the pricing of the courses they were selling. In fact, a former employee pointed to the opposite.

“They know that they are being hired for a Christian event that has a business focus, and they might know about the first classes,” the employee said to Mother Jones. “But they do not know what goes on after that.”

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However, another report by Ann Marie Shambaugh alleged that Tim Tebow’s PR team had known about the Life Surge allegations for a year before Torre and Butler’s report in September 2026. Tim Tebow, though, has maintained ignorance.

The former Heisman winner told reporters he was “caught off guard” by the report and was “trying to understand” all the facts regarding the allegations.

For now, the company is facing the fallout from the report as Tim Tebow and others distance themselves from the organization. According to Mother Jones’ report, crowds at Life Surge events have shrunk to fewer than the usual 3,000-4,000.

At one of the events, Life Surge president Shawn Marcell also had to address the “media” reports and called them untrue. Despite the reports of financial troubles and weaker crowds, Life Surge is still fundraising for a new building.