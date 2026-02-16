Tim Tebow Makes Controversial Statement on Religion Ahead of Book Launch

January 01, 2026: SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow prior to NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. /CSM New Orleans United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_168 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

January 01, 2026: SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow prior to NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. /CSM New Orleans United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_168 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Any Gators fan would know that Tim Tebow has never shied away from expressing his faith. Ahead of launching his new book, ‘If the Tree Could Speak: The Story of the Cross That Saw It All,” the former Denver quarterback discussed the project in an interview with FOX Sports. The book is written from the perspective of a young tree and follows the story of Jesus Christ’s life, crucifixion, and resurrection. And in the interview, he gave what can be seen as a pretty controversial statement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Christianity isn’t this religion that’s like your average,” he said. “It makes you a little bit better. It’s a relationship that takes you from dead to alive, from lost to found, from orphan to son or daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a weight and a gravity to it. Young people, especially, are looking for that purpose and meaning — and I think it can only be found in the person of Jesus.”

Tim Tebow has long been a vocal and committed advocate of his Christian faith. Right from his college days, when he used to have the scripture etched onto his eye blacks. But the comparative tone of some of these recent remarks could be interpreted in ways he may not have intended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, associations, including appearances alongside individuals or organizations that have drawn criticism, place him in the middle of a broader conversation. In a league where locker rooms are a melting pot of different cultures and religions, such messages don’t really help.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Tim Tebow’s celebrity status set an example in the religious community

Tebow, without a doubt, has a pretty big effect on fans who share a similar perspective on Christianity. Although sometimes others might feel that they took it up a notch too high. Like in 2011, Broncos fans used to wear jerseys that had his number on, but his name was swapped to display Jesus.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also might be one of the few players who had a trend started in their name. The former quarterback used to kneel on the ground before games, and also before making big plays. The move was entirely personal, but the fact that it was done on such a public stage added to his religiously guided public image. Fans called it Tebowing. In fact, there was even a website that used to share photos of people participating in the trend.

Tim Tebow has never paid attention to what others say about his religious views and actions. But given the statements are public, a measure of careful reflection and awareness doesn’t hurt.