Tim Tebow Raises Major Concern for Jon Sumrall as Alex Golesh’s Auburn Could Exploit Florida’s Biggest Weakness

The soft opening is over in Florida. Jon Sumrall’s first two games have been comfortable, productive, but not really revealing. Week 3 at Auburn is different. That’s why Gator legend Tim Tebow is wary during the preview of Saturday’s SEC opener at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

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“I really like Florida’s playmakers,” Tim Tebow said on Bussin’ & Pate on Campus, via ESPN College Football. “They cannot lose the turnover battle in this game. You have to protect the football. I think they have a much better chance because of their playmakers.”

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Florida enters the game 2-0 after rolling past Florida Atlantic and Campbell. The Gators have scored 118 points across those two wins while allowing just 24, producing 569 yards per game. Those numbers are eye-catching, but the competition now takes a sharp turn against Auburn. And Tim Tebow sees one particular position that could threaten Jon Sumrall’s offense.

“I also get nervous about Xavier Atkins, Eric Winters, like the linebackers, and what DJ Durkin does with the blitzes,” he warned. “That’s the biggest reason why they shut down DJ Lagway and Baylor week 1.”

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Alex Golesh’s first Auburn team already showed it can survive a game that gets tight. The Tigers opened the season with a 17-16 victory over Baylor, then followed it with a 43-8 win over Southern Miss. The Baylor game, though, is the one worth remembering.

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Auburn’s defense forced turnovers, pressured DJ Lagway and then survived a final two-point attempt when safety Eric Winters stopped the play inches from the goal line. He finished with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss against Baylor while forcing a fumble. Xavier Atkins also wasted no time making his presence felt. The preseason All-American sacked Lagway on Auburn’s second defensive play, finishing the game with two tackles for loss.

For Florida QB Aaron Philo, that creates a very different problem from what he has seen through two games. Auburn can crowd the line, disguise pressure, and force the Gators to decide quickly whether to attack vertically or take what the defense gives it. If they start giving the ball away, the whole equation changes.

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This concern is not coming out of thin air. Auburn’s defense under DJ Durkin has already turned ball-hawking into an art form, forcing key turnovers in their tight win against Baylor. Florida, meanwhile, enjoyed a smooth 2-0 start against weaker teams without facing real backfield pressure. Once an offense starts giving up quick giveaways in a loud stadium, the game slips away before you can fix it.

“If they can play Auburn-style football where Auburn’s controlling the clock, they’re running the football, they’re third and shorts,” Tim Tebow said. “Auburn, I think, has an advantage in that standpoint.”

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Tim Tebow was also clear about what happens if Florida gets its preferred game.

“If they’re like, ‘Okay, we’re going to spread this thing out, and we’re getting it to the playmakers,’ I don’t even think that’s close,” he added. “I think Florida has a huge advantage.”

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That is the atmosphere of this matchup. Florida wants its playmakers in space. Auburn wants to turn the game into something slower, more physical, and harder to control.

Jon Sumrall has brought plenty of early energy to Gainesville, and Florida’s 2-0 start has given the program some genuine momentum. But Jordan-Hare is where the training wheels come off, which marks the Gators’ first road game under their new head coach.

Traveling for an SEC opener is tough, but Sumrall is no stranger to taking hit shows on the road. During his head coaching stops at Troy and Tulane, Sumrall built a reputation for winning in hostile venues, going 14-2 in conference road games over his four seasons.

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Still, stepping into Jordan-Hare Stadium as an SEC head coach is a whole different beast, where even experienced coaches struggle to keep young teams focused.

Florida and Auburn are both 2-0 entering their first SEC game. The matchup also carries some history. The programs have not met since 2019, when Florida won 24-13. Now the rivalry returns with both programs trying to establish new identities.

The biggest question for Jon Sumrall may not be whether Florida has enough talent. It is whether the Gators can keep Auburn from dragging the game into the kind of fight where every possession matters. That is where the turnovers, Durkin’s pressure packages, and Auburn’s ability to control the clock become critical. And if the Gators cannot handle those three things, Tim Tebow’s concern could become the story of the night.