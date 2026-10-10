Tim Tebow Raises Serious Concern About Jon Sumrall’s Program as Florida Sets to Recover from Embarrassing Missouri Loss

College football moves fast. Just a week ago, first-year head coach Jon Sumrall was the talk of Gainesville. He had the Florida Gators sitting pretty at 4-0, their best start since 2019, even earning Dodd Trophy Coach of the Month honors after wins over Auburn and Ole Miss. But the SEC humbles teams quickly. The Gators entered Columbia ranked No. 8 and left bruised after a heavy 45-17 loss to No. 25 Missouri.

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Gators legend Tim Tebow did not hold back his thoughts on the collapse during his appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show. Breaking down the ugly loss, Tebow pointed directly to a sudden drop in the team’s mental execution and standard of play. He admitted how shocking the outcome was.

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“Missouri surprised a lot of folks last week. I tell you, they surprised me a lot. I did not see an L coming for Florida that was going to look like that, and I think the first thing I go to is in this game in college football, but especially in the SEC, you can never negotiate or evaluate when you’re going to show up with effort. It cannot happen,” Tim Tebow said. “You can’t be on the top of the mountain and then think the next week all of a sudden we’re just gonna repeat it, and it’s gonna be easy for us again. That doesn’t happen.”

In the SEC, top-10 teams dropping games to lower-ranked rivals happens, but blowouts are rare for true contenders. Georgia and Alabama have avoided these 28-point traps since the turn of this decade by rotating depth and treating every game with championship focus. Florida lacked that same relentless mental engine last weekend.

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“Like it’s one of the reasons why Georgia, what they’ve done so impressive. What Alabama done for so long is what they did for so long is so impressive because they played to a standard.”

In his view, Florida simply assumed it could replicate its previous success without matching the focus required to do so.

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“You got to show up with the same skill, same will, same mindset, same determination every week.”

He warned that failing to maintain that baseline mindset can lead to embarrassing losses. Tebow also challenged the Gators to change their mental approach immediately if they hope to get past a dangerous and highly motivated South Carolina squad that desperately needs a win.

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Looking at the box score, calling this loss embarrassing is an understatement. Florida suffered a 28-point blowout, their worst defeat to an unranked opponent while sitting in the top 10 since 2017. Giving up 560 total yards made it look like the Gators stayed back in Gainesville.

Against Auburn and Ole Miss, Florida’s defense relied on heavy front-four pressure and tight man coverage. But Missouri exploited this with quick screen passes and misdirection runs. When Missouri neutralized the rush, Florida missed open-field tackles and left massive gaps in the secondary all afternoon.

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The honeymoon phase is officially over for Coach Sumrall, and the pressure is on to prove this was just a temporary setback rather than a systemic issue. Under previous coach Billy Napier, Florida fans grew tired of seeing their team look unprepared in big moments.

Giving up five unanswered touchdowns to a lower-ranked SEC opponent is a tough pill to swallow, but true leadership is measured by how a team responds when it gets punched square in the mouth.

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Luckily for the Orange and Blue, they don’t have to wait long for a shot at redemption. The Gators return to the Swamp for a crucial Homecoming matchup against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The sportsbooks still heavily favor Florida, giving the Gators a 79.1% chance of winning. However, as Tebow pointed out, South Carolina can be a dangerous opponent if Florida takes its eyes off the ball.

This afternoon’s game isn’t just about securing a win and moving to 5-1 on the season. It’s also about reestablishing the team’s identity and culture. With a daunting schedule ahead that includes a trip to No. 1 Texas and a matchup against No. 2 Georgia, the Gators cannot afford to play down to any opponent.