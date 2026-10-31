Tim Tebow Says Florida Cannot Beat Georgia Because of One Major Concern Jon Sumrall Is Struggling to Fix

Florida hasn’t beaten Georgia since 2020, losing five straight as the Bulldogs dominated eight of their last nine meetings. Now, the 5-2 Gators enter Saturday’s showdown with questions surrounding their starting quarterback. But Tim Tebow believes Florida’s biggest weakness isn’t under center. It’s a struggling run game that could hand Georgia another easy win.

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Tebow pointed to a troubling trend from Florida’s last three games as a major problem for Jon Sumrall to fix.

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“So, it’s a really fascinating matchup of the schemes, but the quarterbacks, the playmakers, and then ultimately, I think that Florida has to do a better job at running the ball,” Tebow said during his appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show on October 30. “In the last three games, 31% of Florida’s runs have gone for no yards or negative yards. You do not beat Georgia that way ever. Georgia’s way too good. They’re way too physical. So, I think they’ve got to find a way to get the running game early.”

Tebow also suggested using screens to get the ball to VB3, spreading Georgia’s defense to create more rushing opportunities. He emphasized that both teams need to establish their ground attacks, making the battle in the trenches critical.

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Sumrall has been addressing Florida’s first-down struggles since the bye week. Poor early-down production has repeatedly forced the offense into third-and-long situations. Against Texas, however, the Gators found success with consistent three- and four-yard gains that kept drives manageable.

Jadan Baugh has 763 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, while Florida averages 194.3 yards per game on the ground, fourth in the SEC. But Baugh was held to 13 yards against Missouri and 59 against South Carolina, both double-digit losses. Sumrall’s teams are 37-3 over their last 40 games when rushing for at least 125 yards.

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Georgia’s defense ranks 10th nationally against the run, allowing 91.4 yards per game. However, Alabama gained 161 rushing yards against the Bulldogs, while Auburn piled up 192. Byrum Brown accounted for 115 yards and a touchdown in Auburn’s 27-24 victory.

Florida also faces receiving concerns. Bailey Stockton was upgraded to questionable, while Vernell Brown III was downgraded from probable to questionable. Quarterbacks Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr., meanwhile, were both upgraded to probable on Friday.

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“I’m sure, knowing him [Gunner Stockton] and you know him better than I do, he cannot wait to get out there tomorrow after the way the last game ended,” Tebow said. “I really think that Gunner’s one of the best players in the country. I think he’s shown that for several years now. I think he’s one of the toughest players in the country.”

Georgia also has another offensive weapon in running back Dwight Phillips Jr., who has 348 rushing yards and 114 receiving yards this season. His versatility gives the Bulldogs additional options against Florida’s defense.

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Stockton will be looking to rebound from the Auburn loss, and Georgia’s offense averages 43 points per game. Florida cannot afford to give the Bulldogs extra possessions, especially if its own offense keeps stalling on early downs.

Saturday’s matchup will test whether the Gators can establish their rushing attack against one of the nation’s toughest defenses. If they fail, Tebow’s warning could prove decisive.