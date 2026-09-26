Tim Tebow Takes Action Amid Pablo Torre’s Investigation Into Alleged Christian ‘Scam’

Tim Tebow built his name as a Heisman winner and two-time national champion at Florida. He has long tied that public image to his faith and work through the Tim Tebow Foundation. That same reputation is now headed for fresh questions about a Christian events company he has headlined for years.

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Tebow paused his relationship with Life Surge on Friday, and his team is running its own look into the claims. The step came one day after Pablo Torre’s September 24 podcast episode with Mother Jones reporter Kiera Butler.

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“I think the allegations are extremely, extremely serious. And it’s something that we take very serious,” Tebow called the matter serious when reporters asked him about it Friday. “For us, we’re having our team do an investigation, but also pausing our relationship til we can learn more about the facts to be able to understand more.”

The questions come from Torre’s September 24 episode, titled “We Investigated the Christian ‘Scam’ Fronted by Tim Tebow.” Torre and Butler attended events, spoke with current and former employees and customers, obtained internal recordings, and reviewed FTC and BBB complaints. The reporting claims Life Surge uses low-cost Christian events as the start of a sales funnel for expensive financial programs.

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“Honestly, I was at an anti-human trafficking conference yesterday, and the team shared with me when we were leaving as we were flying to Alabama for an event,” Tebow further stated. “Kind of caught off guard with some of it, and that’s why we’re trying to understand more of the facts to really learn it. It’s really important to get answers to understand every bit of that.”

“In my heart, and getting to share their wisdom to be able to share something that I love to share, which is the love of Christ and the good news of the gospel, and I think it’s really that we generally understand all the facts and details of it,” he added.

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Life Surge, founded in 2020 by Joe Johnson, runs about 30 one-day arena events a year. The 2025 events drew more than 117,000 people. Tickets often cost $20 or less.

After the main program, staff offer $97 three-day “Impact Classes” on stock trading or real estate. Those who attend can then hear pitches for “SurgeU” mentoring packages reported at $10,000 to $40,000, with some options near $50,000.

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The investigation says the cheap ticket leads to high-pressure sales. Customers said they were pointed toward credit cards, home-equity loans, or 401(k) withdrawals. Some later reported debt and little or no return.

Torre’s team received 49 FTC consumer complaints, and BBB listings added about 35 more over three years.

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Tebow was a paid contracted speaker, not an owner or operator. He appeared at 10 events in 2024 and 10 in 2025, with more than 20 slated for 2026. Top-speaker fees are estimated at $50,000 to $100,000 per appearance. The reporting argues his well-known Christian image helped draw trust from people in the seats.

“I am so devastated that Christians like Tim Tebow made me trust in something that has taken so much money from me. This is evil,” one FTC complaint from a disabled attendee stated.

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Mother Jones obtained a 2023 recording in which Tebow told a crowd, “I know that many of you today have probably signed up for classes, have probably signed up to take the next step… I want to encourage you to finish that, to follow through on that commitment, to finish strong.”

Life Surge says speakers are not required to promote the classes. Torre said he sent detailed questions to Tebow and 14 other celebrity speakers before the episode ran.

Life Surge stated in reply. It says paid classes are voluntary and only a small share of attendees buy the expensive packages. The company says it does not train staff to push unaffordable debt or use faith or “the devil” language in sales. Refunds are available, and the company points to a Google rating around 4.8 out of 5.

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A Florida FLSA collective action, Dessauer v. Life Surge LLC, filed in January 2026, alleges sales advisors were misclassified as contractors to avoid overtime. An amended complaint added a second plaintiff.

Tebow also runs the Tim Tebow Foundation, focused on orphans, children with special needs, and anti-human-trafficking work. That public identity is why the allegations matter to the pause he announced Friday.