Tim Tebow’s Wife Demi-Leigh Reveals Emotional Family History Behind Newborn Daughter’s Name

From TD passes to tiny shoes, Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh have begun a beautiful new chapter as parents, and their hearts overflow with joy. Their first child, a baby girl, arrived on July 6, a life-changing moment. Surrounded by love and answered prayers. But the most touching moment came when Demi-Leigh shared their daughter’s name with the world—a name imbued with meaning, heritage, and a deeply personal story.

Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow, the former NFL quarterback and Miss Universe, shared the happy news of welcoming their daughter on Instagram on July 6. They posted black-and-white pictures straight from the hospital with a sweet message, “Our daughter is here! We couldn’t be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life.” Demi-Leigh also took a moment to mention her birthing experience and thanked her team and friend Hannah Janoe, who photographed the special moment, adding, “Thank you to everyone who’s been praying with us over her arrival,” Demi said. “We are so incredibly thankful for all of the love and support we’ve felt.”

The most heartwarming came on July 8, 2025, when Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh shared their baby girl’s face with the world in a heartwarming Instagram post, following their initial birth announcement. They proudly introduced their daughter to fans and said, “We’ve been so excited to share this with you… Meet our daughter, Daphne Reign Tebow.” Well, it was not just the first look of their baby Daphne, it carried a deep meaning to them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Her name carries a deeper meaning for Demi-Leigh, holding a powerful emotional connection that made the announcement even more significant. “Daphne is a name that’s been close to my heart since I was a little girl,” Demi said. “I never got to meet my mom’s mother, but her sister, Daphne, stepped in as a grandma figure to me. She was so special to my mom and I — a tiny, kind, and strong South African woman who always had shortbread in the house, was the epitome of grit and grace, loved Jesus, had the voice of an angel, and made everyone feel seen and special.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi-Leigh Tebow (@demitebow) Expand Post

Now, even before Daphne’s arrival, Tim Tebow and his wife were already embracing parenthood. After announcing that they were expecting a baby girl, both of them were on cloud nine. As both of them noted, “Getting to watch her grow each day and become the person God created her to be will be such a gift.” From embracing the journey together to actually holding their baby together, both Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh have come very far.

But it wouldn’t be possible without Tim Tebow’s mother’s bravery, faith, and sacrifice…

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tim Tebow: A miracle baby

Time Tebow is sure a proud father now, but his birth was nothing short of a miracle. Back in 1985, while serving as a missionary in the Philippines, his mother, Pam Tebow, got amoebic dysentery because of contaminated water. After that, she fell into a coma, and that’s when doctors came to know she was pregnant. Her treatment included various medications that resulted in placental abruption, which was risky for her baby. Even doctors advise her to terminate the pregnancy. “They thought I should have an abortion to save my life from the beginning all the way through the seventh month,” Pam said.

But it was a mother’s instinct that pushed her to refuse to give up on her unborn child. Pam decided to continue her pregnancy despite the risks. Even her husband, Bob Tebow, supported her decision. “I prayed, ‘God, if you give me a son, if you give me Timmy, I’ll raise him to be a preacher,” he said. And facing all the adversities she finally gave birth to Tim Tebow at Manila, on August 14, 1987.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet the concern didn’t stop there as both of them were troubled about his health. “We were concerned at first because he was so malnourished, but he definitely made up for it,” she said. But all her efforts paid off. Tim Tebow grew into a football icon. The 6’3″, 235lbs freak led the University of Florida to two national championships and two SEC titles between 2006 and 2008. He even won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore and holds the SEC record for career rushing touchdowns.

From his mother’s life-risking decision to Tim Tebow’s emergence into fatherhood, it is a full-circle moment in itself. A story built around resilience and hope. Pam Tebow’s unwavering faith finds its echo in the joy of her son holding his own daughter—a powerful testament to family, love, and the strength of belief.