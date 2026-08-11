“Tired of Hearing”: Kirk Herbstreit Says SEC Is “Not Invested” Enough, Makes Blunt Statement on Conference’s Struggles

For decades, the SEC ruled college football without opposition. That hierarchy collapsed over the past three years as the Big Ten swept consecutive national titles with Michigan in 2023, Ohio State in 2024, and Indiana in 2025. But ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes the real story is not just about who raised the championship trophies. It is about an SEC culture that seems to have lost its fight.

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Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, Herbstreit pointed to a metric that hurts the SEC far more than trophy counts: the Big Ten’s 6-3 record in direct matchups against SEC teams over the last two seasons. To him, those numbers reveal a sudden shift in conference toughness.

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“It’s not just three in a row,” he said. “What people are overlooking, for me anyway, is the head-to-head.”

Herbstreit argues that the shift comes down to mindset. In an era of NIL deals and instant transfer portals, players can shop for new programs every winter. In his view, Big Ten rosters stay locked in, while SEC programs start checking out the moment a national championship is off the table. That lack of investment, Herbstreit noted, shows up as soon as playoff contention slips away.

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“SEC players, as soon as they’re out of the playoff, I feel like them and their agent, ‘I’m out of here,'” he said. “And I feel like the Big 10 is doing a much better job of keeping them invested to the finish line. Maybe the SEC will learn from this.”

To prove his point, Herbstreit pointed to non-playoff bowl games where SEC teams appeared listless against Big Ten opponents. He highlighted Illinois taking down South Carolina in 2024 and Iowa beating Vanderbilt in 2025. In both cases, the Big Ten team played with urgency while the SEC squad looked ready for vacation. “One team looks really inspired, and one team doesn’t,” he said.

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That’s his theory. The Big Ten may not simply be winning because it has better players, and its teams are doing a better job keeping those players engaged all the way to the finish line.

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“It’s almost like the Big 10 is tired of hearing about the SEC collectively and they’re out to kick some a–,” he said. “The SEC is like ‘whatever I’m going to the NFL. I’m transferring.’ They’re just not invested in this new era.”

There is plenty of money behind that argument, too. Ohio State spent around $20 million on its 2024 championship roster. That figure reportedly climbed to about $35 million the following season. Indiana’s rise, meanwhile, has shown how serious financial backing can change a program’s course. So the old SEC slogan about “it just means more” doesn’t carry quite the same weight in this era.

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The Big Ten gets another chance to prove its recent run isn’t a fluke early this season. Michigan faces Oklahoma, while Ohio State meets Texas in Week 2. Still, those games won’t settle the conference debate.

The SEC spent years sitting on top, but now the Big Ten has taken the chair. Kirk Herbstreit just thinks the SEC has a bigger problem than losing championships. It may be losing the fight for investment, too.