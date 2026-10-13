“Tired of Losing”: Deion Sanders’ Son Makes Public Statement as Colorado’s Struggles Put Father’s Job at Risk

Deion Sanders Jr. has added his voice to the frustration around Colorado football, and he did it on his own camera. The YouTuber, known as Bucky, spoke directly to fans in a recent Well Off Media video about the rough start to the 2026 season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Boys tired of losing, man. I know y’all tired of watching that s*** too. I don’t blame y’all,” said Sanders Jr. in the recent video by Well Off Media. “We all on the same team, man. Don’t get mad at these people for just talking s***. They just want to see us win, dog.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 3, Texas Tech beat Colorado 29-7 in Boulder, dropping the Buffaloes to 2-3, their third straight loss. Colorado scored a touchdown on its opening drive and never found the end zone again.

Quarterback Isaac Wilson threw three interceptions, and receiver Joseph Williams threw another on a failed trick play. Texas Tech picked off four passes in all, including a pick-six by linebacker John Curry, and turned the turnovers into 19 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game was not as lopsided as the score seems, though, because Colorado outgained Texas Tech 375-315 but missed two field goals, failed on a fake punt, and committed eight penalties for 84 yards.

“We’ve been horrible. Don’t sugarcoat it,” said Coach Prime in the postgame presser. “What did we have, seven points? You’re not going to win. You’re not going to win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That stands in sharp contrast to where the program stood two years ago. Colorado went 9-4 in 2024 and produced Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who went second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 2025 season then ended at 3-9, a drop that supplied reporting ties partly to lost roster depth and an uncertain QB room.

Sanders Jr. has talked about the stakes before. In a June vlog, he spoke with director of player personnel Darius Darden-Box about recruiting. Darden-Box said that prospects had visited the week before and that Colorado had secured five commitments from Florida recruits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I appreciate you, man, because we gotta win,” said Sanders Jr. “Or I’mma be out of a job.”

Sanders Jr.’s channel is all about Colorado football through behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, and his access is closely tied to his father’s job as head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of that information has come from one place, the Red House. The original was a small guest house on Deion Sanders’ Texas ranch, built in the 1980s and worn down over the years. Bucky turned it into his home and editing studio, and he used it to cut videos, plan shoots, and produce content for Well Off Media.

In July 2025, he announced the original would be demolished, and now a new modular house sits on the property. It is painted red and has a custom deck, a jacuzzi, built-in Bose speakers, and lighting that looks out over a private lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Coach Prime is on a five-year, $54 million contract that runs through 2029, and estimates put a buyout at more than $30 million if Colorado dismissed him, depending on the contract’s terms. A number like that would only make any decision harder for the program.

The ongoing bye week gives Colorado a chance to fix some specific problems. The Buffaloes rank 130th of 138 FBS teams in penalty yardage at 82.6 yards per game, and they average nine penalties a game, 129th nationally.

Colorado returns on October 17 against No. 11 Utah. For a coach with a big contract and a team that has lost three straight, Bucky’s plain words capture the mood as he is tired of seeing the team lose around which his family has built so much.