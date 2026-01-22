Titans to Draft Highest-Paid Defender in College Football History to Kickstart Robert Saleh Era

The Titans have handed over the head coach reins to former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Now tasked with orchestrating a massive rebound after the 2025 failures, the new head coach is looking to bring some talented players from the draft. He might be going after the biggest fish in the pool.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft predicted Tennessee to go for Texas Tech’s star outside linebacker, David Bailey. The former Red Raider was an absolute sensation in the 2025 season, finishing as the national leader (tied) in sacks with 14.5. With him in play, Texas Tech’s front seven was one of the country’s best.

The publication also reported that of the $7 million Texas Tech invested in building that dominant front seven, more than $3 million was given to David Bailey. That amount can easily be the most a college football defensive player has made in the NIL era. The pass rusher proved to be a bargain, accumulating an impressive total of 52 tackles, three forced fumbles, and three passes defended.

The only person who can give Bailey competition in the draft is Miami’s sack machine, Rueben Bain Jr. Saleh might not necessarily go for a defensive prospect just because of his defensive background. But with Bain Jr. and Bailey already emerging as targets for needy franchises, the new Titans head coach might jump in as well.

Fernando Mendoza will go as the No. 1 pick. Ohio State’s Arvelle Reese and Miami’s Francis Mauigoa are likely going to follow next. That leaves Bain Jr., Bailey, and maybe Caleb Downs as the next best players. With no remaining EDGE rushers under contract who can make an immediate impact, Tennessee desperately needs a pass rusher.

And with the No. 4 pick, Robert Saleh might as well go for someone who has done exactly that, in David Bailey. Kiper deemed him to build a good rapport with Jeffery Simmons on the Titans D-line. However, there’s also a pressing need in the offense.

Robert Saleh also has to address offensive needs with priority draft picks

Cam Ward came to Tennessee with a lot of hype. But the former No. 1 pick ended his rookie season with an abysmal 3-14 record, thanks to offensive lapses. Robert Saleh also has to focus on bringing help for the star QB from the draft at several positions.

Wide receiver is the top offensive priority, as the Titans have no other veteran receivers besides Calvin Ridley. Moreover, he might not return next season. That will force Saleh to look at prospects like Carnell Tate, the phenomenal Buckeye pass catcher. The head coach also has to answer questions about the running back and the offensive line, and they need to supply Ward with a better supporting cast. The interior needs special attention.

In the past, Saleh has focused on offensive needs in the draft as the Jets’ head coach. But he tends to go for the other side during the first two rounds. He selected cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive end Will McDonald in the first round during the 2022 and 2023 drafts. But at Tennessee, Saleh is caught in a big dilemma: he either has to let go of a star talent like David Bailey to help Cam Ward or risk the QB’s success to bag a top pass rusher.