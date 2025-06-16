TJ Moore Clears Clemson Career Move After Dabo Swinney’s Massive $17.6M News

“It just felt right,” TJ Moore said after committing to Clemson. And he is now the spark plug in an offense performing at its peak. Last year, the Tigers lit up the defense, averaging 34.7 points and 451.9 yards per game, 18th nationally and 11th in FBS. Best part? They’ve cracked the top 25 in both categories for the first time since 2020. Cade Klubnik ran the show, with receivers like Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr., and especially Moore, whose emergence wasn’t luck. It was a chess move, a calculated step that brought him to Dabo Swinney’s Clemson.

Since then, he has just been making big moves in Clemson’s offense. Last season, TJ Moore threw for 651 yards with 45 receptions for 5 TDs. Best part? His partnership with Bryant Wesco Jr. is what shone in their freshman season. Both of them became the first freshmen on a powerhouse conference team to have 650+ receiving yards and 5 or more TDs. But ever wonder what brought Moore into Swinney’s team despite having teams like Miami, Georgia, and Notre Dame in the mix?

Well, it’s Clemson’s track record of producing exceptional WRs. Speaking to Darien Rencher, TJ Moore said, “The track record on receivers, bigger receivers, like I’m six, three guys like [Tee] Higgins, [Sammy] Watkins, [DeAndre] Hopkins, [Justyn] Ross, and [Deon] Cain.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

T.J. Moore’s choice of Clemson is no surprise; he knew what he was getting into. Dabo Swinney’s receivers consistently exceed expectations. In his final season, Tee Higgins, at 6’4″, caught 59 passes for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns. Before him, Sammy Watkins’ 2013 dominance (1,464 yards, 101 receptions, 12 touchdowns) set a high standard. DeAndre Hopkins, in 2012, left an indelible mark (3,020 yards, 206 catches, 27 touchdowns). Justyn Ross (2,379 yards, 20 touchdowns by 2021) continued the tradition of clutch performances. Deon Cain also excelled, posting 2,040 yards, 130 receptions, and 20 touchdowns in 2017. These weren’t just players; they redefined excellence. Clemson’s history speaks for itself: they don’t just develop receivers; they create stars. T.J. Moore saw that legacy and seized the opportunity.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Sports Network (@clemsonsportsnetwork) Expand Post

But with those playmakers’ history, even Dabo Swinney’s coaching excellence left a mark on him. “And I really respect Coach Swinney at a high level. I just respect how long he’s been coaching. The fact that he’s been coaching the same standard since he started. My favorite thing he says is, like, ‘Stay where your feet are; don’t look in the rearview mirror.’ Don’t look into the future. None of that. Stay where your feet are!” Moore said. So, Swinney’s coaching excellence with the Tigers’ exceptional track record sealed the deal for Moore.

He even turned down significant NIL offers, which is no surprise. As those offers increased, so did the pressure, with programs going to extreme lengths to recruit him. “When it came down to making my final decision, there were teams throwing money at me, this and that, trying to bribe me,” he revealed. But through the noise, Clemson stood out.

“Clemson is what I was taught to like when I was a kid.” The genuine relationship he built with head coach Dabo Swinney sealed the deal. “Coach Swinney is a great role model, matter of fact. He says hi to you three or four times a day. He calls my mom. He keeps great contact with my family,” Moore said. Now with a playmaker like T.J. Moore locked in, Dabo Swinney’s planning something big on the NIL front.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dabo Swinney’s bold $17.6 million push

Clemson makes its priorities crystal clear with a bold financial move that few programs dare to match. Most athletic programs plan to divide their House settlement funds, typically allocating 75% to football, 15% to men’s basketball, 5% to women’s basketball, and the remaining 5% to other Olympic sports. However, the Tigers have taken a bold financial stance. Their strategy heavily favors football, dedicating a significant 86%—which amounts to $17.6 million—of their settlement funds exclusively to the football program.

The decision reflects a clear “win-at-all-costs” approach, significantly diverging from the national norm and potentially creating internal friction. While men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell’s budget shrinks to 11% from the usual 15%, Clemson remains unfazed by potential NIL repercussions, focusing its resources on its flagship sport.

So, Clemson isn’t throwing money around for appearances. The 2024 football roster demonstrates the success of their strategic recruitment. Which general manager Jordan Sorrells emphasized back in March on the 2 Right Turns podcast: “We’re second in the country in retention over the last five years… Those dots are pretty easy to connect. You don’t finish second in retention year over year over year without paying your guys fair-market value and being able to provide opportunity to them on the financial side of things too…”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sorrells demonstrates commitment, not just discussing it. He secured player retention and contracts immediately post-season, emphasizing financial stability. “As we went through that round of getting everybody under contract right after the season was over, I could take a few deep breaths of: ‘OK, we’re good. We have the resources that we need to be able to retain this roster,” Sorrells said. “Those guys cost money. And for us to be able to retain them and not have to go out to the portal and seek them all out because we’ve had a bunch of guys leave, that matters a ton.”

Now, Clemson boasts a fully funded, veteran-laden roster featuring stars like Cade Klubnik, TJ Parker, and Peter Woods, poised for a strong season. With established starters and a powerful defensive unit with players like Ashton Hampton, Kylon Griffin, and Ricardo Jones, Dabo Swinney’s squad is prepared to show just how far aggressive investment can take them.