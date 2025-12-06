Tommy Castellanos’ Attorney Sends Message After NCAA Denies Waiver

Both Florida State and QB Tommy Castellanos are staring down at an uncertain future. Their season started on a good note after beating powerhouse Alabama. However, as the regular season wraps up, FSU stares down at a 5-7 record while Castellanos sues the NCAA. In a recent update following the NCAA’s denial of Castellanos’ waiver, his legal team made it clear that they are not ones to back down either.

“Honored to represent QB Tommy Castellanos in his fight for an additional year of eligibility after the NCAA denied his waiver request,” shares Castellanos’ lawyer Derren Heitner.

Looking for greener pastures, QB Tommy Castellanos arrived at Florida State, calling it his dream school. Having almost spent four years of eligibility across the UCF Knights and Boston College, he was hopeful for an explosive season. However, the fiery spirit with which the Seminoles started their season burned out fast, as they sustained seven losses. While both FSU and the senior QB are hopeful for another year of eligibility. However, the NCAA has denied his request for a fifth season. Now, Castellanos is suing the watchdog.

In 2022, the quarterback appeared in five games for the UCF Knights. Prior rules allowed four game appearances (including postseason) before burning their redshirt. However, in Castellanos’ case, due to “circumstances beyond his control,” he appeared in five games. Starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee sustained a hamstring injury ahead of the ACC game. Backup QB Mikey Keene opted out of the matchup to preserve his eligibility. As a result, Castellanos entered the ACC title game against Tulane on Dec 4. He played 26 snaps before Plumlee entered the game. However, by then, the true-freshman had already exceeded his redshirt limit.

Soon after, the NCAA issued a “blanket waiver” allowing “allowing future players in his exact situation to maintain their redshirt status.”

“Tommy’s 2022 participation exceeded the 30% threshold by just one postseason game,” Heitner adds to his argument. “It was a conference championship where he played only because of circumstances beyond his control, including teammate injuries and opt-outs; Considering the postseason exception that now exists, this case demands a fair resolution.”

Under the present rules, players can appear in four regular-season games and a conference matchup in their redshirt season. Due to the unfortunate timing of the NCAA’s call, Tommy Castellanos burned his redshirt. Now, based on these circumstances, the QB and his legal team are making a case for another year of eligibility.

Tommy Castellanos’ candid admission about his future

For Tommy Castellanos, Florida State had been his dream program. A Power Four program, where he aspired to be. After spending one year at UCF and the following two seasons at the Boston Eagles, his 2025 season wasn’t exactly a successful one. He threw for 2,760 yards and 15 touchdowns, along with another nine scores for 557 yards. He also threw nine interceptions, completing 58.3% of his passes. But with another possible year of eligibility, he still has a shot to salvage his season.

“I just think having another opportunity to come back,” he said. “And really have the great group and the core of leaders that we already have, and then go and get some help, I think we’ll be fine.”

Presently, his eligibility status remains uncertain. But even if he gets the green light, will he return to the Seminoles? On the early signing day, head coach Mike Norvell welcomed four-star QB Haden O’Neal to the already stacked QB room featuring Brock Glenn, Kevin Sperry, Jaylen King, and Michael Grant.

Is the head coach worried about losing Castellanos? He calls it a unique situation and is not shy to push younger players to the front line.

“Tommy’s situation is unique to itself,” he said. “We’re going to move forward for what we believe is best for the competitive aspect of our quarterback position. I’m excited about the guys we have. I think that they’ve all shown flashes and moments.”

It would be interesting to see how Tommy Castellanos’ eligibility saga unfolds.