Tommy Castellanos Throws First Punch of FSU-Florida Rivalry With Thanksgiving-Themed Insult

Both the Gators and the Seminoles have had disappointing seasons this year. While the former fired its head coach, Mike Norvell has somehow managed to survive the axe at Florida State. None of that will matter when they take on each other this Saturday in rivalry week. Ahead of the game, Noles’ QB1 got into the rivalry flavor with a shot at the Gators.

Castellanos, never shy of challenging opponents or taking jibes, took to Instagram on Thanksgiving. His story seems simple at first glance, but if you take a closer look at the feast in the photo, you’d get the reference. The plate has two alligators, and who do we associate with them? The Gators and the Swamp.

This isn’t the first time that Castellanos has done such a thing. Before the Week 1 showdown against Alabama, Thomas called out the Tide for not having Nick Saban to save them. He challenged Kalen DeBoer’s team and survived to tell the tale. However, those jibes decreased as Florida State started to accumulate losses.

Coming back to the “Sunshine State Showdown,” FSU would look to make a bid for bowl eligibility with a win, while the Gators would like to finish the season on a high note. Both enter the game on the back of losses. Florida lost 11-31 to #19 Tennessee, while the Seminoles were annihilated by North Carolina State. Tommy Castellanos had a relatively quiet outing against the Wolfpacks, completing 16 of 32 passes for 203 yards, 1 TD, and 2 costly interceptions. He would aim for a comeback at the Swamp and double down on his pre-game declaration of war.

Tommy Castellanos entered the season as an elite QB destined for greatness and ranked 2nd in preseason Heisman predictions. He’s had an average season marred by injury. He’s passed for over 2,520 yards and rushed for 480, with 21 total touchdowns. After starting the season strong with three 90+ QBR games, he fizzled out just like his team. Statistically, his best game came against Wake Forest when he led the Seminoles to a 42-7 win. However, inconsistency has plagued Castellanos, as highlighted by an 8-interception run in 6 losses and a poor completion rate in crucial games.

The Florida Gators look to prove Tommy Castellanos wrong

Few rivalries in college football pack the drama and stakes of Florida vs. Florida State. Both programs have battled for championships and bowl dreams, including the legendary 1996 clash that decided a national title. Recently, the Gators have had the upper hand, winning 4 of the last 6 meetings and delivering a statement 31-11 victory in 2024. T

Florida enters Saturday as a slim 1.5-point favorite over Florida State. Both teams have struggled this year; Florida sits at 3-8, and Florida State at 5-6, hungry for bowl eligibility. The Gators’ offense has managed just 19.9 points per game, ranking 121st nationally, but their defense allows just 24.3 PPG and remains a positive. Meanwhile, the Seminoles bring a top-25 scoring offense but have struggled on the road and need to clean up turnovers to win in Gainesville.

The game will be Gators interim coach Billy Gonzales’ last chance to register a career first win as an HC. He is 0-4 so far after taking over from Billy Napier. “We’re going to continue to keep grinding,” Gonzales said. “I think that’s the only thing you do is keep putting one foot in front of the other, and you stay grounded on where you’re at and try to better yourself and try to better the players.”

The game will have significant consequences for Mike Norvell’s employment as the Seminoles’ HC as well. Thus making it a coaching showdown and a battle of tactics.