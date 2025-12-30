Tony Pauline’s Alamo Bowl Mock Draft: USC’s Makai Lemon Draws First-Round Interest, TCU’s Kaleb Elarms-Orr Projected Day 2 Pick

The Alamo Bowl has a history of great games that often come down to the wire. This year’s edition may be a bit different due to opt-outs. Most of the impact players on the USC depth chart have opted out of the contest, while TCU will be starting a second-string signal caller.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

USC has the advantage in this game on paper, as it is top-heavy with the best players. The problem is that almost all those players have voluntarily chosen to sit this one out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Prospects Expected To Sit

Receiver Makai Lemon, expected to be a late first-round pick, leads the group of talented Trojans who won’t be playing. Assuming Lemon tests reasonably well prior to the draft, the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, or New England Patriots could look his way as the initial frame closes out.

Day 3 picks sitting on the sidelines for USC include the team’s other wideout, Ja’Kobi Lane, safety Kamari Ramsey, linebacker Eric Gentry, and tight end Lake McRee.

For TCU, the only opt-out is quarterback Josh Hoover, who entered the transfer portal. I’m told there is intense interest from top programs across the country in Hoover, who is expected to be a Heisman Trophy candidate in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Underclassmen Aiming For Big Games

As of now, Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava intends to return to USC next season, which is the correct decision. Maiava possesses incredible physical ability and arm talent. He can make all the throws with great speed, and he’s a top athlete.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

His accuracy is very inconsistent, and Maiava needs a lot of work on his game. His touchdown-to-interception ratio was less than 3-to-1 (23 TDs to eight INTs), which is another red flag. Maiava grades as a top-45 prospect from a physical traits point of view, yet looking through the lens of pure passer, the junior is a Day 3 prospect who hopefully improves next season.

Besides the loss of his top pass catcher, Maiava must now face a talented TCU defense that puts several terrific NFL prospects on the field.

Junior Jamel Johnson is a complete safety who possesses outstanding ball skills while showing dominance defending the run. He was second on the team with 89 tackles while also intercepting four passes this season. Johnson goes sideline to sideline and does a terrific job quickly diagnosing plays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top 2026 NFL Draft Prospects To Watch

The same can be said for Kaleb Elarms-Orr, who, in my opinion, is the most underrated off-ball linebacker moving towards the 2026 NFL Draft. Elarms-Orr led the Horned Frogs with 119 tackles, as he too is a terrific sideline-to-sideline defender who displays great skill in pursuit with the ability to track and tackle ball carriers in the open field.

Entering the season with mid-round grades, Elarms-Orr projects as a Day 2 draft pick for me, as teams such as the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, or Tampa Bay Bucs could target him as the third round is closing out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mixed Bag Prospect Who Could Use a Big Game

There are a variety of opinions on TCU receiver Eric McAlister, who caught 64 passes for 1,121 yards (17.52 yards per reception) and 10 TDs. I see McAlister as a solid possession receiver who would be productive in a timing offense and should be a Day 3 selection. Others I’ve spoken with believe he’s soft and backs down to a challenge.

To my knowledge, McAlister has not received an invite to the Shrine or Senior Bowl, which is a red flag.

ADVERTISEMENT